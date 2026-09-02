BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 1 September 2026 were:
1,022.32p Capital only (undiluted)
1,036.36p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
3. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.