

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE, DTE.MI, DTEGY), a major German telecom company, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Christian Illek, will step down due to age-related reasons in April 2027.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Dhananjay Mirchandani as CFO with effect from May 1, 2027. Mirchandani, who joined Deutsche Telekom in 2019, has been working as Head of Group Controlling at Deutsche Telekom since 2024.



Earlier, he served as a capital markets analyst for European telecommunications companies at Bernstein Research. From 2010 to the beginning of 2015, he worked at Vodafone Germany as Head of Broadband & TV.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News