HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Galaxy Payroll Group Limited ('Galaxy Group' or 'Galaxy') (Nasdaq: GLXG), an Asia-focused provider of payroll, Employer of Record (EOR), HR outsourcing and cross-border workforce solutions, today announced that it will officially support stablecoin payment options for businesses, employees and contractors beginning in September 2026.The new payment capability is designed to provide Galaxy clients and their global workforces with greater flexibility in managing cross-border payments, particularly where traditional international payment methods may involve longer settlement times, multiple intermediaries or additional transaction costs.Expanding Payment Options for the Modern Global WorkforceUnder the new capability, eligible Galaxy clients will be able to use supported stablecoins as an additional payment method for approved business and workforce-related transactions. Subject to applicable laws, compliance requirements and local availability, eligible employees and contractors may also elect to receive approved payments through supported stablecoin payment channels.Stablecoin payments will operate as an additional payment option alongside Galaxy's existing traditional banking and payroll payment infrastructure. Clients and workers will not be required to use stablecoins.The initiative forms part of Galaxy's broader strategy to modernize cross-border workforce infrastructure while maintaining the compliance and operational controls required for payroll, EOR and international employment services.Compliance Remains CentralGalaxy will implement stablecoin payment support within an appropriate compliance and risk-management framework. Availability will be subject to applicable laws and regulations, jurisdictional restrictions, identity and compliance verification, and Galaxy's internal policies and procedures.Where Galaxy acts as Employer of Record, statutory payroll calculations, tax withholding, social insurance contributions, mandatory benefits and employment reporting will continue to be administered in accordance with applicable local requirements.Stablecoin payment support does not change the underlying employment relationship, payroll calculation methodology or statutory obligations applicable to Galaxy's EOR and payroll services.Supporting Businesses, Employees and ContractorsThe stablecoin payment capability is intended to support three key groups:Businesses - providing eligible clients with an additional channel to fund approved cross-border payroll and workforce-related payments.Employees - enabling eligible employees, where legally and operationally permitted, to access approved stablecoin payment options while maintaining the required payroll, tax and statutory employment records.Contractors - supporting eligible contractor payments through approved stablecoin channels, subject to appropriate contractual and compliance requirements.Building the Next Generation of APAC Workforce InfrastructureFounded in 2013, Galaxy has built its business around helping international companies manage employment, payroll and workforce operations across Asia-Pacific. The Group provides EOR, global payroll, HR outsourcing, company formation, accounting and cross-border compliance services.The introduction of stablecoin payment support represents another step in Galaxy's development of flexible payment and workforce infrastructure for companies operating across borders.Galaxy expects to introduce the capability progressively beginning in September 2026, with availability determined by jurisdiction, client requirements, worker eligibility, supported payment channels and applicable regulatory requirements.Further information regarding supported stablecoins, payment procedures, eligibility and geographic availability will be provided through Galaxy's official channels.About Galaxy Payroll Group LimitedGalaxy Payroll Group Limited (Nasdaq: GLXG) is a Hong Kong-based professional services group specializing in Employer of Record (EOR), global payroll, HR outsourcing, company formation, accounting and cross-border compliance services.Galaxy supports international companies expanding across Asia-Pacific by providing employment infrastructure and regulatory support, enabling businesses to hire and manage workforces across multiple jurisdictions.Media and General EnquiriesGalaxy Payroll Group LimitedNasdaq: GLXGEmail: info@galaxyapac.comWebsite: galaxyapac.comForward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the expected launch, availability and functionality of Galaxy's stablecoin payment capability, anticipated customer and worker adoption, and the potential benefits of stablecoin-enabled payments. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in applicable laws and regulations, financing conditions, jurisdictional restrictions, market conditions, customer demand, operational and technological challenges, and Galaxy's to implement and expand the stablecoin payment capability as planned. Galaxy undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.Important NoticeStablecoin payment services and availability may vary by jurisdiction and are subject to applicable laws, regulations, compliance requirements, eligibility criteria and Galaxy's internal policies. Nothing in this announcement constitutes financial, investment, legal or tax advice, or an offer, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, hold or transact in any digital asset. Stablecoins may involve technology, counterparty, liquidity, regulatory and other risks.Source: Galaxy Payroll Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.