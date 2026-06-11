REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) - up 229% at $3.15
- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - up 82% at $2.46
- Navan, Inc. (NAVN) - up 19% at $24.93
- CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - up 17% at $2.17
- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) - up 15% at $14.27
- Robostrategy, Inc. (BOT) - up 8% at $37.97
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH) - up 8% at $7.00
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - up 8% at $3.18
- Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - up 7% at $25.81
- Kodiak AI, Inc. (KDK) - up 7% at $6.22
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) - down 35% at $4.70
- VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) - down 26% at $1.50
- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) - down 17% at $1.95
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) - down 15% at $8.40
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)- down 13% at $2.84
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) - down 12% at $2.90
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)- down 11% at $2.63
- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (CDTG) - down 10% at $2.52
- Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - down 9% at $183.52
- Ucommune International Ltd (UK) - down 7% at $2.18
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