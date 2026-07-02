In the Green - Premarket Gainers

StablecoinX Inc. (USDE)- up 119% at $4.56 Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY)- up 44% at $4.11 Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)- up 13% at $15.05 FreeCast, Inc. (CAST)- up 11% at $5.41 Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU)- up 10% at $11.33 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT)- up 8% at $78.12 Forward Industries, Inc. (FWDI)- up 7% at $5.03 Big Digital Energy, Inc. (BGDE)- up 6% at $8.55 U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG)- up 6% at $5.34 Strategy Inc (MSTR)- up 5% at $98.62

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (LHAI)- down 30% at $1.90 Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) - down 21% at $4.03 Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - down 17% at $20.58 Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (QNCX)- down 16% at $13.75 Nomadar Corp. (NOMA) - down 14% at $3.65 Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) - down 11% at $3.42 Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - down 9% at $5.05 Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) - down 7% at $7.09 Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - down 7% at $4.90 Ouster, Inc. (OUST) - down 6% at $56.27

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX