In the Green - Premarket Gainers

MasterBeef Group (MB) - up 258% at $13.47 Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) - up 86% at $38.25 INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) - up 66% at $12.26 Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) - up 58% at $5.33 The Oncology Institute, Inc. (STLN) - up 38% at $6.90 PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) - up 33% at $17.96 Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) - up 31% at $144.27 Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) - up 30% at $49.06 QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) - up 28% at $19.47 FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) - up 26% at $14.17

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) - down 28% at $12.68 Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) - down 25% at $134.00 QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) - down 20% at $13.03 Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - down 19% at $6.61 Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) - down 18% at $5.64 AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) - down 16% at $16.99 Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) - down 14% at $26.00 T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - down 12% at $40.57 nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) - down 11% at $66.82 Silvaco Group, Inc. (SVCO)- down 9% at $7.80

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX