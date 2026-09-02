Highlights:

Getty South delivers near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, including 68.5m grading 0.81% Cu from 39.5m depth and 184m grading 0.37% Cu

Copper mineralization extended 72m below historical intercepts and remains open within broader Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly

First significant drill program at Getty South in ~30 years

Step out assays pending for 11 additional holes at Getty South and 3 holes at Getty North

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to report the initial assay results from its 2026 drilling at the Getty South target, part of the Company's Getty project in the Highland Valley District of British Columbia. Drilling at Getty South has returned broad intervals of copper mineralization, including higher-grade zones near surface, confirming and expanding mineralization identified by historical drilling.

These results represent the first significant drilling at Getty South in 30 years and support the Company's ongoing work towards building a modern mineral resource base and discovering additional copper mineralization across the Project.

"These first results from Getty South exceeded our expectations. Unlike the drilling at Getty North, the Getty South target is a lot less understood, with limited core available, and historic holes dating as far back as the 1950's missing location, survey or assay data. This program is the first significant modern drilling at Getty South in approximately thirty years. Drillholes GS26-01 and GS26-02 both test a geophysical anomaly that is open beneath the historic mine workings. They demonstrate both bulk intercepts and high-grade zones, with copper grades that are markedly higher than the mined grades within the Highland Valley District. A pattern of stepout assay results is pending to define the orientations of the higher grades, which remain open to the north, south and at depth." - CEO, Ryan O'Regan

Results:

GS26-01:

184m of 0.37% Cu and 0. 4 g/t Ag from 110m depth

and 0. g/t Ag from 110m depth Including 28m of 0.83% Cu and 0.3 g/t Ag from 113m Which includes 10m of 1.90% Cu and 0.7 g/t Ag from 113m

and 0.3 g/t Ag from 113m

GS26-02:

68.5m of 0.81% Cu and 0.3 g/t Ag from 39.5m depth

and 0.3 g/t Ag from 39.5m depth Including 13.8m of 1.83% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 43.7m

Drilling at Getty South was designed to confirm and expand zones of higher-copper grade, test exploration targets based on the Company's new interpretations of historical data and develop a new geological model for the target to support exploration and future resource modeling. Assays are pending for 11 additional holes that were completed at Getty South as part of the spring program.

Figure 1: Cross Section through the Trojan Zone at Getty South, showing 2026 and historical drilling and an IP chargeability inversion (50m slice).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/312556_gettyfig109012026.jpg

Geological Background:

Copper mineralization in the drill hole occurs as relatively coarse-grained (to several centimeters) chalcopyrite and minor bornite in veins and hydrothermal breccia cement. The mineralization and associated hydrothermal brecciation are developed within a larger breccia body which encompasses most of the Getty South target area, based on historical mapping and relogging of limited historical core. This larger breccia zone has a matrix predominantly of rock flour and contains clasts of older host equigranular intrusive rock and porphyry intrusions, as well as juvenile flow-banded porphyry intrusive clasts interpreted to be synchronous with the breccia-forming event. Both the breccias and mineralization are interpreted to have a porphyry-related origin.

The true width of mineralization in the drill holes is yet to be determined. Local supergene oxidation of copper mineralization is present near surface and along faults and will be more fully characterized by ongoing sequential leach assaying. The Company collects a multi-element assay suite with a full QA/QC protocol that may be used to support future mineral resource estimation work.

Figure 2: Massive chalcopyrite and specular hematite at 45.2 m in GS26-02, within a 1m sample grading 9.87% Cu. Drill core is 6.3cm in diameter.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/312556_cf010c2a14013a25_002full.jpg

Outlook:

Assays remain pending for 11 holes at Getty South and 3 holes at Getty North, with results to be reported as they are received and compiled.

The Company is preparing for its fully funded 4,000-6,000 metre fall drilling program, which is expected to test exploration targets and additional resource expansion drilling at Getty North and Getty South.

Permitting and drill targeting are ongoing at the Company's 100%-owned Dot Property, providing an additional exploration opportunity within the Company's pipeline.

Results from the ongoing programs will continue to inform geological modelling, future mineral resource estimation work and exploration targeting across the Getty Project.

Figure 3: Plan Map of Getty South Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/312556_gettyfig209012026.jpg

Figure 4: Location Map showing Getty Project targets1

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/312556_gettyfig409012026.jpg

Table 1: Highlight drill results

Hole Intercept From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) GS26-01

110 294 184 0.37 7 0.4 0.001 GS26-01 Incl. 113 141 28 0.83 7 0.3 0.001 GS26-01 Incl. 113 123 10 1.90 5 0.7 0.002 GS26-02

39.5 108 68.5 0.81 5 0.3 0.002 GS26-02 Incl. 43.7 57.5 13.8 1.83 4 0.4 0.002

Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole UTM E UTM N Elev Azi Dip TD (m) GS26-01 642251 5600788 1635 205 68 465 GS26-02 642251 5600788 1635 211 46 216

Sampling and Assay Protocols

Reported intervals represent drilled widths and not true widths, because true widths are not yet known. Drill holes were sampled at continuous 3m intervals, though samples may be shorter to accommodate geological boundaries. Samples were halved by core saw on site, with one half sent to ALS Laboratories in Kamloops or North Vancouver for preparation and pulps were assayed in North Vancouver. Samples were prepared and assayed following ALS method codes: PREP-31, ME-MS61, and Au-ICP21. Selected samples were also assayed by sequential leach package Cu-PKG06LI, for which a split of the pulp was analyzed at ALS Laboratories in Lima, Peru. The Company followed a QA/QC program involving the use of blanks, standards and duplicates.

Incentive Grant

Pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, the Company has granted 100,000 stock options (the "Options") to a consultant at an exercise price of $0.98 per share. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over a two-year period.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and who is an officer of the Company - Vice President of Exploration.

Historical drilling information referenced in this news release was completed by prior operators and has not been independently verified by the Company except as expressly stated. Mineralization at nearby or adjacent properties, including the Highland Valley Copper Mine, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Getty Project.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on southern British Columbia, Canada. The Company's portfolio comprises the 82%-owned Getty Property, located adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and the nearby 100%-owned DOT Property. These projects include a significant historical mineral resource estimate and a broad portfolio of exploration targets, making Getty a significant presence in Canada's largest copper-producing district, with multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or mineral resources, uncertainties associated with historical estimates, and risks relating to the Company's ability to complete sufficient work to support future mineral resource estimates, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Grade and tonnage listed for HVC deposits are Proven plus Probable Reserves from Teck's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Highland Valley Copper Operations, effective July 1, 2025.

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