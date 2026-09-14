Highlights:

Getty South step-out drilling intersects shallow, thick, high-grade copper mineralization in multiple holes that remains open along strike and at depth

Fall program accelerated: Drilling with two rigs to begin in September with initial focus at Getty South

Assays pending for 7 more holes at Getty South targeting additional zones

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results for four more holes from its spring 2026 drilling at the Getty South target, part of the Company's Getty project in the Highland Valley District of British Columbia.

"The copper grades in these holes at Getty South are multiples higher than those of reported resources in the Highland Valley district. The grades and widths have surprised us, and the continuity in these relatively closely spaced step-outs is positive. Geologically, this porphyry related high-grade breccia mineralization appears to be unique in the district.

"Based on these results, we are accelerating our follow-up program to start in late September. The program will commence with two rigs initially at Getty South to define the size and continuity of the high-grade mineralization, as well as testing exploration targets.

"Our longer term aim is twofold - to define the potential copper resources at Getty South and Getty North via a planned mineral resource estimate in 2027 and to make new discoveries in the largest porphyry copper district in Canada." - CEO, Ryan O'Regan

Results:

Getty South is a target area located 7 km north of Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mill and 3.5 km south of the Getty North resource target area (Figure 4). It was historically mined underground, most recently in the 1950s and drilled in campaigns from the 1950s to late 1990s. Most historical drilling is missing assay data or was only partially sampled and certain hole location and survey information is uncertain. Despite the target's history, it remains poorly understood and the Company undertook a relogging program in 2025 and 2026 to build a testable mineralization model.

Today's results are from cross sections of holes drilled 25m north (Figure 2) and 25m south of the 184m of 0.37% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 110m depth intercept reported in hole GS26-01 on September 2, 2026 (https://gettycopper.com/getty-drills-68-5m-of-0-81-cu-from-39-5m-and-184m-of-0-37-cu-in-first-holes-at-getty-south/).

The continuity and widths of mineralization in this zone support a 40-60 metre wide body of copper mineralization that trends north-northwest to south-southeast and remains open in both directions and beneath drilling. True widths of mineralization are not yet fully defined, but are estimated to be between 30 to 60% of the downhole intercepts. Mineralization is hosted within a broad, low chargeability geophysical anomaly that has a diameter of approximately 500m (Figure 3).

GS26-05:

80m of 0.84% Cu and 0.5 g/t Ag from 60m depth

and 0.5 g/t Ag from 60m depth Incl. 45.2m of 1.28% Cu and 0.6 g/t Ag from 68.8m depth

GS26-06:

150.3m of 0.71% Cu and 0.7 g/t Ag from 101.7m depth

and 0.7 g/t Ag from 101.7m depth Incl. 103.3m of 0.94% Cu and 0.8 g/t Ag from 101.7m

and 0.8 g/t Ag from 101.7m Which Incl. 46m of 1.47% Cu and 1.0 g/t Ag from 159m

GS26-03:

28m of 0.23% Cu and 0.2 g/t Ag from 168m depth

GS26-04:

11m of 0.57% Cu and 0.7 g/t Ag from 24m depth

and 0.7 g/t Ag from 24m depth 13m of 0.36% Cu and 0.2 g/t Ag from 66m

and 0.2 g/t Ag from 66m 62m of 0.44% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 120m

Geological Background:

The mineralization and geology are similar to that reported in the initial drill holes from Getty South on September 2nd. Copper mineralization occurs as relatively coarse-grained (to several centimetres) chalcopyrite and minor bornite in veins and hydrothermal breccia cement (Figure 1). Local supergene oxidation of copper mineralization is present near surface and along faults and will be more fully characterized by ongoing sequential leach assaying.

The mineralization and associated hydrothermal brecciation are developed within a larger pre-mineral breccia body that encompasses most of the Getty South target area, based on historical mapping and relogging of limited historical core. This host breccia has a matrix predominantly of rock flour and contains clasts of older host equigranular intrusive rock and porphyry intrusions, as well as juvenile flow-banded porphyry intrusive clasts interpreted to be synchronous with the breccia-forming event.

Both the breccias and mineralization are interpreted to have a porphyry-related origin. Historical drilling suggests the potential for multiple zones of higher-grade mineralization within the Getty South footprint.

Figure 1: High grade Cu mineralization in GS26-06, showing most of a 7.5m interval of 3.72% Cu from 165m depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/314136_6a553687542bb813_001full.jpg

Outlook:

Assays remain pending for seven holes at Getty South and three holes at Getty North, with results to be reported as they are received and compiled

The Company has accelerated preparations for its fully funded 4,000-6,000 metre, two-rig fall drilling program, which is now expected to focus initially on Getty South in addition to testing other exploration targets

Permits are expected soon for the Company's 100%-owned Dot Property, an additional exploration opportunity within the Company's pipeline

Figure 2: Cross section B-B' through Getty South, showing 2026 and historical drilling and an IP chargeability inversion (50m slice).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/314136_gettyfiguretwo.jpg

Figure 3: Plan Map of Getty South Drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/314136_gettyfigurethree.jpg

Figure 4: Location Map showing Getty Project targets1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/314136_gettyfigurefour.jpg

Table 1: Highlight assay results

Hole Intercept From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Mo

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Au

(ppm) GS26-03

168 196.5 28.5 0.23 5 0.2 0.030 GS26-04 Incl. 24 35 11 0.57 5 0.7 0.001 GS26-04 And Incl. 66 79 13 0.36 3 0.2 0.001 GS26-04

120 182 62 0.44 10 0.4 0.007 GS26-05

60 140 80 0.84 4 0.5 0.001 GS26-05 Incl. 68.8 114 45.2 1.28 5 0.6 0.001 GS26-05

177.7 186 8.3 0.34 10 0.9 0.001 GS26-06

101.7 252 150.3 0.71 7 0.7 0.002 GS26-06

101.7 205 103.3 0.94 8 0.8 0.002 GS26-06 Incl. 159 205 46 1.47 6 1.0 0.003 GS26-06 Incl. 165 172.5 7.5 3.72 5 1.8 0.004 GS26-06

283 287 4 0.53 5 0.9 0.002

Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole UTM E UTM N Elev Azi Dip TD (m) GS26-03 642269 5600766 1635 211 46 246 GS26-04 642269 5600766 1635 206 70 330 GS26-05 642238 5600813 1634 208 45 198 GS26-06 642238 5600813 1634 206 66 289

Sampling and Assay Protocols

Reported intervals represent drilled widths because true widths are not yet known. Drill holes were sampled at continuous 3m intervals, though samples may be shorter to accommodate geological boundaries. Samples were halved by core saw onsite, with one half sent to ALS Laboratories in Kamloops or North Vancouver for preparation and pulps were assayed in North Vancouver. Samples were prepared and assayed following ALS method codes: PREP-31, ME-MS61, and Au-ICP21. Selected samples were also assayed by sequential leach package Cu-PKG06LI, for which a split of the pulp was analyzed at ALS Laboratories in Lima, Peru. The Company followed a QA/QC program involving the use of blanks, standards and duplicates.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical drilling information referenced in this news release was completed by prior operators and has not been independently verified by the Company except as expressly stated. The Company considers this information relevant for geological context and exploration targeting purposes, but readers should not place undue reliance on it. Mineralization at nearby or adjacent properties, including the Highland Valley Copper Mine, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Getty Project.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on southern British Columbia, Canada. The Company's portfolio comprises the 82%-owned Getty Property, located adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and the nearby 100%-owned DOT Property. These projects include a significant historical mineral resource estimate and a broad portfolio of exploration targets, making Getty a significant presence in Canada's largest copper-producing district, with multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries.

Contact Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement of exploration and technical work at the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or mineral resources, uncertainties associated with historical estimates, and risks relating to the Company's ability to complete sufficient work to support future mineral resource estimates, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Grade and tonnage listed for HVC deposits are Proven plus Probable Reserves from Teck's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Highland Valley Copper Operations, effective July 1, 2025.

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