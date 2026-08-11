Highlights:

Resource confirmation drilling demonstrates strong near-surface grade profile

Expansion drilling extends mineralization at Getty North by 60 metres to over 230 metres beyond historical holes on 3 cross sections

Assay results remain pending for 3 holes at Getty North and 13 holes at Getty South

Spring drilling program for 10,807 metres is complete and Fall program to start in October

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to report a second batch of assay results from Getty North as part of its 2026 spring exploration program at the Getty Project (the "Project") in the Highland Valley District.

The results from these nine drill holes support the Company's objective of upgrading the historical resource to a modern estimate and demonstrate the potential to expand the Getty North porphyry copper deposit. The holes are located on three cross sections through the deposit. Highlights include the following (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3 for more).

"This second batch of results from our 2026 spring drilling program is validating the thesis we set out at the beginning of the year: confirm the historical resource, demonstrate the potential to grow it, and materially advance our understanding of the geology across the Getty mineral claims. At Getty North, we are seeing strong consistency with the historical results, compelling near-surface grades and mineralization extending well beyond previous drilling. Just as importantly, every hole is adding to our understanding of the system and helping us build a stronger geological foundation for the next phase of drilling." - CEO, Ryan O'Regan

Results:

Section B-B':

GN26-02 (Resource confirmation):

480m of 0.34% Cu and 0.6 g/t Ag from 3m depth

and 0.6 g/t Ag from 3m depth Including 117m of 0.68% Cu and 1.1 g/t Ag from 3m

GN26-06 (Resource confirmation):

462m of 0.35% Cu and 0.5 g/t Ag from 12m depth

and 0.5 g/t Ag from 12m depth Including 168m of 0.51% Cu and 0.7 g/t Ag from 150m

GN26-07 (Expansion):

183m of 0.17% Cu and 0.3 g/t Ag from 439m depth

and 0.3 g/t Ag from 439m depth Including 35m of 0.25% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 442m

Section C-C':

GN26-08 (Resource confirmation):

324m of 0.50% Cu and 0.8 g/t Ag from 33m depth

and 0.8 g/t Ag from 33m depth Including 57m of 0.80% Cu and 1.7 g/t Ag from 36m

and 1.7 g/t Ag from 36m And including 72m of 0.58% Cu and 0.8 g/t Ag from 237m

GN26-09 (Expansion):

81m of 0.18% Cu and 0.2 g/t Ag from 399m depth

and 0.2 g/t Ag from 399m depth And 69m of 0.14% Cu and 0.2 g/t Ag from 633m

GN26-11 (Resource confirmation):

194m of 0.62% Cu and 0.9 g/t Ag from 27m depth

and 0.9 g/t Ag from 27m depth Including 69m of 0.90% Cu and 1.3 g/t Ag from 30m

Section D-D':

GN26-10 (Resource confirmation):

72m of 0.31% Cu and 0.5 g/t Ag from 45m depth

and 0.5 g/t Ag from 45m depth Including 39m of 0.43% Cu and 0.6 g/t Ag from 66m

GN26-12 (Expansion):

172m of 0.22% Cu and 0.3 g/t Ag from 288m depth

and 0.3 g/t Ag from 288m depth Including 45m of 0.31% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 300m

and 0.4 g/t Ag from 300m 86m of 0.20% Cu and 0.3 g/t Ag from 547m

Outlook:

The spring drill program has now been completed, with a total of 28 drill holes (15 at Getty North and 13 at Getty South) totaling 10,807 metres. Assay results remain pending for three additional holes at Getty North and 13 holes at Getty South.

Lower cost drilling than budgeted allowed the Company to expand the meterage of this program to complete more holes beyond the initial planned 8,000-10,000 metres for the same budget. Results received to date from the first phase of the 2026 drilling program continue to demonstrate the scale, continuity, and expansion potential of the Getty North deposit. These and the pending results will be used to guide the Company's geological modelling and evaluation of the Getty North and Getty South deposits.

The Company plans to complete up to an additional 5,000 metres of drilling during the 2026 exploration program, targeting both resource expansion and new exploration opportunities that are emerging from the Company's continued evaluation of the district-scale exploration pipeline, including the pending results from a soil geochemical survey completed earlier this season.

Geological Background:

As in drill holes previously reported, copper sulfide mineralization occurs predominantly as chalcopyrite with local bornite, in vein stockworks, sheeted vein zones, and disseminations associated with a multiphase porphyry intrusion, consistent with historical logs and the Company's relogging work.

GN26-02, -06, -08, -10, and -11 encountered intervals of oxidized copper mineralization near surface (the boundary is indicated by the dashed line in Figures 1 to 3), to be more fully characterized by ongoing sequential leach assaying and mineralogical work.

Resource confirmation holes were designed to drill down plunge of the deposit to collect a multi-element assay suite with a full QA/QC protocol that will be used to upgrade the historic resource estimate to a modern standard, and provide material for planned metallurgical work. All holes intersected grades and widths that are consistent with the Company's expectations, based on grade models generated from historical drill hole data and the current geological understanding (Figure 1).

The Getty North deposit is approximately 350 metres wide east-west and 500 metres wide north-south in plan view, and comprises an approximately cylindrical body of Cu mineralization that remains open down plunge to the west. True width of mineralization in the drill holes will be determined upon completion of an updated geological model.

Figure 1: Cross Section B-B' through Getty North showing 2026 drill holes projected on historical drilling and a grade model based on historical holes only (50m slice).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/309142_gettyone.jpg

Figure 2: Cross Section C-C' through Getty North showing 2026 drill holes projected on historical drilling and a grade model based on historical holes only (50m slice).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/309142_gettytwo.jpg

Figure 3: Cross Section D-D' through Getty North showing 2026 drill holes projected on historical drilling and a grade model based on historical holes only (50m slice).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/309142_gettythree.jpg

Figure 4: Plan Map of Getty North Drilling; previously released holes labeled in grey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/309142_gettyfour.jpg

Figure 5: Location Map showing Getty's Resource and Exploration Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/309142_gettyfive.jpg

Table 1: Highlight drill results

Hole Intercept From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) GN26-02

3 483 480 0.34 19 0.6 0.006 GN26-02 Incl. 3 120 117 0.68 26 1.1 0.010 GN26-05

345 429 84 0.27 36 0.5 0.004 GN26-05 Incl. 381 410 29 0.40 30 0.7 0.008 GN26-05

527.3 623 95.7 0.25 30 0.4 0.002 GN26-06

12 474.3 462.3 0.35 27 0.5 0.005 GN26-06 Incl. 150.3 318 167.7 0.51 38 0.7 0.008 GN26-07

439 622 183 0.17 31 0.3 0.002 GN26-07

442 477 35 0.25 64 0.4 0.002 GN26-08

33 357 324 0.50 40 0.8 0.007 GN26-08 Incl. 36 93 57 0.80 15 1.7 0.015 GN26-08 Incl. 237 309 72 0.58 26 0.8 0.009 GN26-09

399 480 81 0.18 28 0.2 0.000 GN26-09

633 702 69 0.14 17 0.2 0.000 GN26-10

45 117 72 0.31 22 0.5 0.000 GN26-10 Incl. 66 105 39 0.43 23 0.6 0.000 GN26-11

27 221 194 0.62 25 0.9 0.008 GN26-11

30 99 69 0.90 15 1.3 0.013 GN26-12

288 460.4 172.4 0.22 28 0.3 0.001 GN26-12

547 633 86 0.20 52 0.3 0.001

Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole ID UTM E UTM N Elev Azi Dip Depth (m) GN26-01 641616 5604031 1712 196 67 477 GN26-02 641616 5604031 1712 249 62 525 GN26-03 641264 5603889 1796 71 60 738 GN26-04 641705 5604113 1703 199 70 420 GN26-05 641264 5603889 1796 47 58 645.3 GN26-06 641705 5604113 1703 250 64 660 GN26-07 641264 5603889 1796 58 68 753 GN26-08 641549 5604210 1756 208 65 573 GN26-09 641264 5603889 1796 30 66 750 GN26-10 641549 5604210 1756 339 51 228 GN26-11 641509 5604079 1757 46 44 252 GN26-12 641388 5604109 1771 57 88 633

Sampling and Assay Protocols

Reported intervals represent drilled widths and not true widths. Drill holes were sampled at continuous 3m intervals, though samples may be shorter to accommodate geological boundaries. Samples were halved by core saw on site, with one half sent to ALS Laboratories in Kamloops or North Vancouver for preparation and pulps were assayed in North Vancouver. Samples were prepared and assayed following ALS method codes: PREP-31, ME-MS61, and Au-ICP21. Selected samples were also assayed by sequential leach package Cu-PKG06LI, for which a split of the pulp was analyzed at ALS Laboratories in Lima, Peru. The Company followed a QA/QC program involving the use of blanks, standards and duplicates.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and who is an officer of the Company - Vice President of Exploration.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship, 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake and adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine and has potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the potential to expand, upgrade or improve historical or existing mineral resource estimates; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the completion and results of sequential-leach assaying, mineralogical work and planned metallurgical work; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated, the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Getty Copper Inc.