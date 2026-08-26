Highlights

Seven new exploration targets identified across the Getty Project, expanding the exploration pipeline beyond Getty North and Getty South resource targets

New 1,805 hectare mineral claim further expands the Company's land position

Multiple targets considered drill-ready for the planned 4,000-6,000 metre fall program

Assays remain pending from 16 holes completed during the 2026 spring drilling program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ongoing geological and exploration work has defined seven additional targets across the Getty Project (the "Project") in the Highland Valley district.

The new targets expand Getty's exploration pipeline beyond the Getty North and Getty South deposits and provide the Company with multiple opportunities to discover additional porphyry copper deposits across the Project. Many of the targets described below, shown in Figures 1 and 2, and listed in Table 1, are considered drill ready and may be tested as part of the Company's planned fall drill program of 4,000-6,000 metres.

"In 2026, we have two aims: to modernize the historical mineral resource at Getty North and Getty South, and to explore for new porphyry deposits. Today's update significantly expands Getty's exploration pipeline by defining seven priority exploration targets ranging from open copper intercepts to undrilled geochemical and geophysical targets. Several of these targets are expected to be tested as part of our planned, fully funded 4,000-6,000 metre fall drilling program. Highland Valley is one of Canada's most established copper-producing districts, yet the Getty claims have not seen modern, systematic exploration in a generation. We now have a growing pipeline of opportunities to prioritize as we work to unlock the value and more fully define the copper potential across the broader portfolio of mineral claims." - Ryan O'Regan, CEO

Exploration drilling, subject to completion of applicable drill permitting, is also being considered for the Company's nearby Dot Property, as well as drilling to evaluate potential extensions to known mineralization at Getty North and/or Getty South, pending interpretation of outstanding assay results.

Getty Project Exploration Targets

Getty West:

Relogging indicates that mineralization in historical drill hole GN96-08 (42 m of 0.26% Cu, 126 ppm Mo, including 22 m of 0.35% Cu, 148 ppm Mo) consists of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite within a series of porphyry intrusions. The mineralization is located on the fringe of a significant IP chargeability anomaly that projects beneath post-mineral volcanic rocks, providing a target for follow-up exploration.





Figure 1: Copper in soil geochemistry with contours of copper in bark, location of new mineral claim application, and location of nearby infrastructure.

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Figure 2: Exploration targets on aeromagnetic data (Total Magnetic Intensity), with extent of IP geophysical survey coverage, location of new mineral claim application, and location of nearby infrastructure (HVC and Bethlehem mine Tailings Storage Facilities (TSF)).

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Dike Swarm:

Dike Swarm is an overburden-covered, undrilled area within a broad IP anomaly that extends southeast from the Getty North deposit. Historical drilling along the flank of this 1 km-long target shows ubiquitous propylitic and weak sericitic alteration, commonly associated with strongly anomalous copper values in the hundreds of ppm (parts per million) range.

Bark & Bite:

These two targets comprise large zones of anomalous copper in pine bark samples underlain by post-mineral cover. The anomalies are considered relevant because similar bark biogeochemical anomalies are associated with the Getty North and Getty South deposits. Both targets are considered prospective based on projected mineralization trends and structural features.

Woods Creek:

Woods Creek is an overburden-covered IP (induced polarization) chargeability anomaly and magnetic low extending for more than 2 km. Widely spaced historical drill holes fringing this anomaly encountered abundant disseminated pyrite, potentially part of the alteration halo of a porphyry deposit.

North Glossie:

North Glossie is an overburden-covered area with a coincident IP anomaly and magnetic low. Subtle anomalous copper in soil located down-ice, together with copper oxides mapped in nearby bedrock, contribute to the prospectivity of the target. There is no historical drilling in the immediate target area.

Lux:

Lux comprises a broad area of localized copper-in-soil anomalies that coincides with narrow intercepts of copper mineralization in historical drill holes. Glacial overburden covers the potential source area up-ice, which remains unexplored. The Company has submitted a new mineral claim application covering this prospective area.

Technical Background

The geology of the Project consists mainly of Triassic intrusive rocks of the Guichon Creek batholith, including plutonic host rocks that pre-date mineralization and slightly younger porphyritic intrusions closely related to the emplacement of porphyry copper deposits. These rocks are in places overlain by post-mineral volcanic rocks of the Eocene age Kamloops Group and sporadically covered by Pleistocene to recent glacial and overburden deposits, which may mute geochemical signatures and hide prospective geology.

Based on the geological framework and the characteristics of the copper deposits of the district, the Company uses a combination of geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets to define exploration drill targets. Outcropping alteration and mineralization, projections of known mineralized trends, soil and/or bark geochemical anomalies, IP chargeability highs, relative magnetic lows, and patterns of conductivity (from IP or MT surveys) are all favorable signatures that contribute to the definition of a drill-ready target. Coverage of these datasets is extensive across the Project (Figures 1 and 2). More localized surveys that have been completed historically, including passive seismic and gravity, provide additional information on the depth of overburden and cover rocks, which is useful for target prioritization.

Outlook

Getty has initiated planning for a fully funded fall 2026 drilling program of approximately 4,000-6,000 metres, planned to commence in October. The program is expected to test selected exploration targets described above and may also include additional resource expansion drilling opportunities to text potential extensions to known mineralization at Getty North and/or Getty South, dependent on the results of the Company's ongoing geological modeling.

Permitting and drill targeting are ongoing at the Company's Dot Property, also located in the Highland Valley district, which represents an additional part of the exploration pipeline.

In parallel, assay results remain pending for three additional holes from Getty North and 13 holes from Getty South completed as part of the Company's 2026 spring drilling program. These results, together with ongoing geological modeling, will help inform target prioritization and planning for the next phase of drilling.

QP Statement on Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Certain historical exploration data contained in this news release has not been independently verified by the Company except as expressly stated. The Company considers this information relevant for geological context and exploration targeting purposes, but readers should not place undue reliance on it. Mineralization at Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, the Bethlehem Mine or other nearby or regional mineral projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Getty Project, the Dot Property or the Company's other mineral properties.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on southern British Columbia, Canada. The Company's portfolio comprises the 82%-owned Getty Property, located adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and the nearby 100%-owned DOT Property. These projects include a significant historical mineral resource estimate and a broad portfolio of exploration targets, making Getty a significant presence in Canada's largest copper-producing district, with multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the potential grant of the Company's mineral claim application over the Lux target and any resulting expansion of the Company's land position; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the potential to expand, upgrade or improve historical or existing mineral resource estimates; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the risk that the mineral claim application over the Lux target may not be granted on the terms anticipated or at all; negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Getty Copper Inc.