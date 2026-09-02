Knowit AB: Knowit introduces country-led organizational structure and announces new Group Management Team

Knowit is taking the next step in its strategic transformation and is introducing a new organizational structure built around the four Nordic countries and the Products business area. At the same time, changes to the Group Management Team are being announced. The purpose of the restructuring is to create a simpler, more client-focused organization, with clearer accountability and better conditions for profitable growth.

The new structure replaces Knowit's current business area structure. Responsibility for results, clients and employees will be brought together within each country, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, as well as within Products, which will continue to operate as its own business area with its own governance model.

The change is an important part of Knowit's work to strengthen profitability and its position as a strategic partner to its clients, in a market that is changing rapidly as a result of AI-driven transformation. The new organization creates the conditions for a Knowit that is even closer to its clients, with clearer accountability and shorter decision-making paths.



"Our industry and our clients' needs are changing rapidly, and we need an organization built to meet that. Through a simpler, country-led structure, we will be closer to our clients, able to make decisions faster, and better positioned to truly win in every market," says Fredrik Walde Ekerhovd, President and CEO of Knowit.



New Group Management Team

In connection with the decision on the new group structure, Knowit's Board of Directors and CEO have decided on changes to the Group Management Team:

- Fredrik Walde Ekerhovd, President and CEO

- Marie Björklund, CFO

- Pernilla Vinneby, Country Managing Director Sweden

- Amund Brandsrud, Country Managing Director Norway

- Juha Markkanen, Country Managing Director Finland

- Mikkel Jespersen, Country Managing Director Denmark

- Göran Dahlberg, Head of Products

- Christina Johansson, CCO (Chief Communications Officer)

- Linda Westlund, CPO (Chief People and Culture Officer)

- Kenneth Gvein, COO (Chief Operations Officer)

- Johan Kohlström, Chief AI & Technology Officer



All members of the Group Management Team report to President and CEO Fredrik Walde Ekerhovd.



Carin Strindmark (Head of Business Area Insight), Lennart Waldenström (Head of Business Area Connectivity) and Dennis Lundkvist (Head of Business Support) are leaving their roles in the Group Management Team. Carin and Lennart are leaving Knowit to pursue new opportunities outside the company.



All new members of the Group Management Team come from previous roles within Knowit:

Pernilla Vinneby joins most recently from the role as Head of Experience Sweden, Amund Brandsrud has been Head of the Solutions business area since August 2026, Juha Markkanen is Head of Solutions Finland, Mikkel Jespersen is Head of Solutions in Denmark, and Johan Kohlström is currently responsible for Solutions in Sweden.



The new Group Management Team takes office with immediate effect, and the new organizational structure applies as of 1 October 2026.



Proforma figures for the new group structure will be presented no later than December 2026. As of the interim report for the fourth quarter of 2026, Knowit will report under the new structure.



"This is an important step for Knowit. I am impressed by the commitment I see across the organization, and I am confident that together with our new Group Management Team, we will build a stronger and more focused Knowit. I would also like to thank Carin, Lennart and Dennis for their contributions and commitment to Knowit over the years, and wish them the best of luck going forward," says Fredrik Walde Ekerhovd.

Contact

Fredrik Walde Ekerhovd, President and CEO, Knowit AB, +47 957 40 156 or fredrik.ekerhovd@knowit.no

Christina Johansson, Chief Communications Officer, Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

Marie Björklund, CFO, Knowit AB, +46 70 144 9802 or marie.bjorklund@knowit.se

About Knowit

Knowit is a Nordic consultancy with a vision to create a sustainable and humane society. We help companies, public authorities, and organizations succeed in the digital transformation. With expertise in AI, technology, strategy, and design, we develop solutions that create customer value and strengthen digital resilience.

Founded in 1990, Knowit has around 3,600 employees, mainly in the Nordic region, with operations also in Poland, Germany and Serbia. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit knowit.eu.