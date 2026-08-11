Knowit AB: Fredrik Ekerhovd appointed President and CEO of Knowit

The Board of Directors of Knowit AB has today appointed Fredrik Ekerhovd President and CEO of Knowit AB, effective immediately. Fredrik Ekerhovd has served as Acting President and CEO since August 1, 2026.

The appointment follows the recruitment process carried out during the last months. Fredrik Ekerhovd currently serves as Head of Knowit Solutions and has been a member of Knowit's Group Management Team since 2016. He has previously also served as Head of Knowit Experience.



"Following a comprehensive recruitment process, the Board is convinced that Fredrik is the right person to lead Knowit forward. Over many years, he has demonstrated strong business leadership and gained a deep understanding of both our business and our customers. At the same time, he has a clear vision for the future and the qualities required to lead Knowit into its next phase," says Olof Cato, Chairman of the Board of Knowit.



"I am proud of the confidence the Board has placed in me and look forward to continuing to lead Knowit. We have a strong foundation built on highly skilled and engaged employees, strong customer relationships and an offering that is well positioned for the future. AI and rapid technological development are creating significant opportunities for both our customers and Knowit. Together with our colleagues, I look forward to continuing to develop Knowit and create long-term value for our customers, shareholders and society," says Fredrik Ekerhovd.



In connection with the appointment, Amund Brandsrud has been appointed Head of Knowit Solutions. Amund currently leads Knowit Solutions in Norway and has extensive experience from senior leadership roles within Knowit. He assumes his new position with immediate effect and will also become a member of Knowit's Group Management Team.

About Knowit

Knowit is a Nordic consultancy helping companies, public authorities, and organizations succeed in the digital transformation. With expertise in AI, technology, strategy, and design, we develop solutions that create customer value and strengthen digital resilience.



Operations are organized into five business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, Insight, and Products - which together offer expertise in areas including system development, data-driven customer experiences, AI, cloud services, cybersecurity, IP-based product solutions, and management consulting. Competences from different business areas are often combined in client engagements.



Founded in 1990, Knowit has around 3,700 employees, mainly in the Nordic region, with operations also in Poland, Germany and Serbia. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit knowit.eu.

Contact

Olof Cato, Styrelseordförande, +46 70 926 66 55 or olof.cato@formicacapital.se

Christina Johansson, Head of Communications Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734, christina.johansson@knowit.se

Image Attachments

Fredrik Ekerhovd