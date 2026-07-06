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WKN: 931236 | ISIN: SE0000421273 | Ticker-Symbol: KOW
Frankfurt
06.07.26 | 08:06
7,510 Euro
+0,54 % +0,040
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KNOWIT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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KNOWIT AB 5-Tage-Chart
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7,2807,58022:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Knowit AB: Knowit CFO to leave the company

Knowit today announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Marie Björklund, has decided to leave Knowit to take on the corresponding position at Mips AB. Marie will remain in her role during her notice period until January 2027 to ensure an orderly handover.

Marie Björklund has served as CFO and a member of Knowit's Executive Management Team since 2019. The recruitment process for her successor will begin immediately. Knowit has an experienced and well-established finance function, which, together with the planned handover, provides a solid foundation for continuity throughout the transition to a new CFO.

"Marie has played an important role in Knowit's development over the past seven years. During her time as CFO, Knowit has grown significantly, both through acquisitions and organically, while strengthening the company's financial governance and establishing a solid platform for continued growth. Today, Knowit has a strong and experienced finance function, providing continuity throughout the recruitment and transition to a new CFO. Marie has been a highly valued colleague whose commitment and business acumen have been invaluable, both to me personally and to Knowit as a whole. I would like to sincerely thank her for everything she has contributed and wish her every success in her new role," says Per Wallentin, President and CEO of Knowit.

"My years at Knowit have been both professionally rewarding and great fun. What I will value most are all the talented and dedicated colleagues I have had the privilege to work with, and the collaborative culture that truly defines Knowit. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to following Knowit's continued success," says Marie Björklund.

About Knowit
Knowit is a Nordic consultancy helping companies, public authorities, and organizations succeed in the digital transformation. With expertise in AI, technology, strategy, and design, we develop solutions that create customer value and strengthen digital resilience.

Operations are organized into five business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, Insight, and Products - which together offer expertise in areas including system development, data-driven customer experiences, AI, cloud services, cybersecurity, IP-based product solutions, and management consulting. Competences from different business areas are often combined in client engagements.

Founded in 1990, Knowit has around 3,700 employees, mainly in the Nordic region, with operations also in Poland, Germany and Serbia. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit knowit.eu.

Contacts
Christina Johansson, Head of Communications Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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