

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate held steady in August after rising to a 4-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 5.0 percent in August, the same as in the prior month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.9 percent.



There were 147,100 unemployed people in August compared to 148,300 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 145,200.



Data also showed that the unemployment rate among the 15-24 age group dropped marginally to 12.3 percent from 12.4 percent.



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