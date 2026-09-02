ACTO Technologies, Inc.: ACTO Achieves Veeva Gold Product Partner Status, Following a Nearly Decade-Long Collaboration Supporting Mutual Customer Success

Validated integrations with Veeva applications help Life Sciences field teams train, practice, and execute with approved content and real-time intelligence

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, uniting human intelligence with empathetic AI in Life Sciences, today announced it has achieved Veeva Gold Product Partner status, building on a longstanding collaboration focused on improving field team effectiveness, compliance, and customer engagement across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

ACTO joins a select group of Veeva Gold Product Partners, delivering a purpose-built platform that combines AI-powered field excellence, AI-simulated roleplay, and agentic AI designed specifically for customer-facing Life Sciences teams.

This designation recognizes ACTO's commitment to customer success, Veeva product expertise, and validated integrations across multiple Veeva products, including Veeva PromoMats, Veeva MedComms, and Veeva Vault CRM. These integrations elevate field excellence for mutual customers by enabling sales representatives, Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), and field leaders to continuously learn, practice, and execute using the latest approved content and real-time operational insights.

ACTO first joined the Veeva Product Partner Program in 2017, achieved Veeva Silver Product Partner status in 2021, and became a Veeva AI Partner in 2024 - reflecting a nearly decade-long commitment to serving shared Life Sciences customers together.

"With every product launch, indication expansion, and scientific update, field teams need to stay aligned to the latest approved content while continuing to engage healthcare professionals with confidence and precision," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "Our longstanding partnership with Veeva has enabled us to deeply integrate ACTO with the systems our customers rely on every day. Achieving Veeva Gold Product Partner status reinforces our shared commitment to helping Life Sciences organizations accelerate readiness, improve field execution, and ensure compliant customer engagement at scale."

With ACTO's Veeva integrations, Life Sciences organizations can seamlessly connect learning, coaching, field execution, and AI workflows with trusted enterprise content and data to elevate performance:

ACTO's AI-simulated roleplay solution, CxZone , allows sales representatives to practice HCP conversations using approved messaging and promotional content from PromoMats and MSLs to practice scientific exchanges using medical content from MedComms, right within Vault CRM

, allows sales representatives to practice HCP conversations using approved messaging and promotional content from PromoMats and MSLs to practice scientific exchanges using medical content from MedComms, right within Vault CRM ACTO Talk TRx provides access to current and approved content stored in PromoMats and MedComms while layering on key talking points and best practice tips for using the asset in HCP interactions

"ACTO has been a valued Veeva Product Partner since 2017," said Kristn Peck, Vice President of Alliances at Veeva. "Achieving Veeva Gold Product Partner status reflects ACTO's continued investment in delivering Veeva-validated, integrated solutions for the Life Sciences industry. We congratulate ACTO on this achievement."

To see how ACTO and Veeva partner to improve field readiness, operational efficiency, and customer engagement, contact us or visit our booth at Fierce PharmaWeek in Philadelphia, September 14-17.

Visit www.acto.com , or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About ACTO

Trusted by 14 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, high-growth biotechs, and leading medtech organizations, ACTO is redefining how therapies reach patients after regulatory approval. We unite human intelligence with empathetic AI through our AI-powered Field Excellence Platform and AI SuperAgents to accelerate product launches, strengthen field execution, and deepen customer engagement. By elevating training and coaching while agentifying up to 30% of the work embedded in customer-facing roles, ACTO frees teams to focus on what matters most: human connection, judgment, and strategic execution. Built to meet the industry's highest regulatory standards, ACTO is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 validated and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at www.acto.com.

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