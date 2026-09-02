Everpure: What Customers Expect From a Sustainable Technology Partner

Explore how technology partners committed to sustainability can build the transparency, controls, and accountability needed to address evolving sustainability and regulatory requirements-for themselves and their customers.

Summary

As AI workloads grow, sustainability is becoming a core requirement for enterprise infrastructure. Everpure helps enterprises advance their sustainability goals by delivering high-performance, energy-efficient storage and the transparency needed to support regulatory reporting.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / For years, sustainability in enterprise technology was usually treated as a separate objective, one organization pursued outside performance, scalability, reliability, and cost.

That's no longer the case.

From our new 2026 Impact Report, as data-intensive AI workloads proliferate, companies are running into very strict limits around power, cooling, physical space, and cost, while facing growing expectations (and requirements) to measure and report their energy use, emissions, and environmental impact.

The result?

New expectations. Companies need their technology partners to align with their sustainability objectives and help them build more efficient, responsible infrastructure that allows them to do more with less, meet their own sustainability objectives, and provide the data and transparency they increasingly need to demonstrate progress and meet regulatory requirements.

How We're Responding

New times require new measures. That starts with the technology we bring to market.

1. Improving our own technology

We've always prioritized power and space efficiency across our platform. Our latest 300TB DirectFlash Modules, for example, deliver more than 18TB of effective capacity per watt, a 1.94X improvement over the previous generation with no material increase in power consumption. Across the Everpure Platform, systems use up to 10 times less power than traditional hard disk systems and up to five times less than competing all-flash arrays.

We've also introduced FlashArray//RC20, the first remanufactured storage platform from Everpure, which delivers up to 18% lower manufacturing emissions while extending system life and reducing dependence on constrained supply.

2. Pursuing SBTi validation

We also recognize that we need to be improving how we operate our own business. We continue to pursue near-term greenhouse gas reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In FY26, we increased use of renewable electricity across our global operations to 46%. We also maintained 100% renewable electricity coverage (primarily through Renewable Energy Certificate purchasing) at our Santa Clara HQ, and at our Prague, Bangalore, Lehi (UT), and Bellevue (WA) office locations, as well as nearly 37% coverage of our Bluffdale (UT) co-located data center.



We also continue to improve product energy efficiency and supplier engagement around emissions reductions and science-based target setting. Our targets include: reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions 42% from FY23 to FY30, reducing Scope 3 emissions from the use of sold products 51.6% per petabyte from FY23 to FY30, and having 45% of suppliers by spend, covering purchased goods and services, with science-based targets by FY29.

3. Extending sustainability across our supply chain

In FY26, we strengthened governance, clarified executive accountability, and introduced more measurable commitments around supplier climate engagement and responsible sourcing. We also expanded our CDP Supply Chain program, sending climate disclosure requests to more than 200 suppliers. About 65% of them responded, nearly tripling the number of supplier disclosures received in FY25.

The goal is to move beyond engagement toward greater transparency and accountability throughout the value chain. In FY26, all of our Tier 1 contract manufacturer final assembly sites maintained ISO 14001 (environmental management) and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety) certifications, and 100% of our Tier 1 production sites and key strategic suppliers scored Silver or above on Responsible Business Alliance Validated Assessment Program (VAP) audits.

4. Putting our capital behind our commitments

In FY26, we also launched our first impact fund. Managed by RBC Global Asset Management (US) Inc., the fund had more than $56 million in assets as of February 1, 2026, supporting investments across renewable energy and carbon reduction initiatives, critical water infrastructure, workforce opportunities, and affordable housing.

The fund reflects a principle that applies to both our business and our customers' infrastructure decisions: Financial performance and environmental and social impact don't have to compete. They can reinforce one another.

5. Strengthening measurement, governance, and reporting readiness

Finally, we're continuing to strengthen how we measure, govern, and report our progress.

As sustainability requirements evolve globally, customers, regulators, and other stakeholders need greater transparency and confidence in the sustainability performance of the companies they work with.

In FY26, we completed a gap assessment and roadmap for global sustainability regulations and began pre-assurance work to strengthen audit readiness for mandatory reporting. In addition, we obtained third-party limited assurance for our FY26 greenhouse gas emissions inventory and renewable energy and electricity calculations.

We've also expanded how we measure business performance through impact accounting, which translates selected environmental impacts into financial terms so they can be considered alongside traditional financial metrics.

Through our product-level approach to impact accounting, we aim to provide better insight into the environmental performance of data storage technologies and help providers and customers make more informed technology decisions. Based on the Value Balancing Alliance methodology, our model assesses impacts across the full product value chain, from manufacturing and direct operations to product use and end of life, to help uncover environmental costs and benefits that conventional accounting may miss. In FY26, we completed our second model iteration and began developing a dashboard to make these insights more accessible and actionable for business leaders.

These aren't simply reporting exercises. They're part of building the transparency, controls, and accountability expected of an enterprise technology partner whose customers face many of the same requirements.

What This Looks Like for Customers

Ultimately, these efforts matter because efficiency and sustainability are increasingly part of the same infrastructure conversation our customers are having every day.

Wipro: Improving sustainability without sacrificing performance

A leading technology services and consulting company, Wipro builds innovative, sustainable solutions with an infrastructure engineered as a service in a hybrid-cloud ecosystem.

As a managed service provider, Wipro wanted to accelerate digital transformation for its clients by offering seamless migration to a modern storage infrastructure. To meet both performance and sustainability goals, Wipro needed to reduce the physical and energy consumption footprint without slowing mission-critical applications. To support business continuity, Wipro needed a way to stay current on upgrades without downtime and forklifts.

With the simplicity, flexibility, and efficiency of Everpure FlashArray//XL, FlashStack, and Evergreen//Forever, Wipro maximizes performance, reliability, and sustainability for its clients. Power, cooling, and space consumption fall by as much as 90%, reducing carbon footprint and moving toward net-zero goals.

"Sustainability is the number one priority that we drive home with Everpure," Mayur Shah, General Manager and Global Head of Data Center and SDx at Wipro

Maryland DoIT: Sustainability through modernization

The Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) manages and provides information technology and telecommunications services and critical support to state agencies, the Executive Office of the Governor, coordinating offices, and independent Executive Branch agencies.

In the past, DoIT relied on a heterogeneous storage environment to underpin its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and backup-as-a-service (BaaS) platforms. It was based on disk arrays, conventional solid-state drives, and hyperconverged infrastructure. As time went by, these storage systems became increasingly costly and time-consuming to manage and scale.

To support a new generation of shared services, DoIT selected Everpure solutions. For its BaaS environment, the organization uses Everpure Evergreen//One, a storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform that enables simplified operations with guaranteed performance. To underpin its IaaS offering, DoIT uses FlashArray//X20 and FlashArray//X70 solutions, delivering dense, power-efficient all-NVMe storage.

DoIT is committed to delivering its services in an environmentally sustainable way. By embracing ultra-efficient, all-NVMe flash solutions from Everpure, the organization is unlocking major efficiency improvements in its data centers.

"The density of FlashArray is mind-blowing. We've cut our data center Tier 0/1 storage footprint from 77 rack units (77U) to just 3U and reduced our data center power utilization from 28kW to 1.6kW. Everpure is helping us to cut our energy consumption in the data center by 94%, which contributes to our sustainability goals," Darrell Stevens, Systems Architect for DoIT

Performance, Efficiency, and Sustainability-Together

Wipro and Maryland DoIT represent different organizations with different infrastructure requirements. But their experiences point toward the same conclusion. Customers aren't choosing between performance, scalability, efficiency, and sustainability. Increasingly, they expect their infrastructure to address all of those needs together, and they expect their technology partners to share that commitment.

That's why our customers' sustainability journey influences our own. As their infrastructure demands, sustainability objectives, and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, we need to keep evolving with them, delivering technology that helps them use power and space more efficiently while continuing to mature our own operations, supply chain, governance, and measurement.

Being a responsible technology partner means helping our customers make progress and demonstrating that we're committed to making progress alongside them.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Everpure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/what-customers-expect-from-a-sustainable-technology-partner-1215793