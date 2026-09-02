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WKN: A2N6WN | ISIN: US0197701065 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.09.26 | 21:59
1,990 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.: Allogene Therapeutics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Parker

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Geoffrey Parker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire effective November 6, 2026. Mr. Parker will continue to lead the finance organization through his retirement date as the Company conducts an external search for his successor.

"Geoff has been a trusted and important leader within Allogene through a pivotal period in the Company's evolution," said Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allogene." His financial leadership and commitment to the organization have helped position Allogene to advance our programs with discipline and focus. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him the very best in retirement."

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful to have worked alongside such a talented and dedicated team," said Mr. Parker. "I remain deeply confident in Allogene's strategy and the potential of its pipeline, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition over the coming months."

About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by cell therapy veterans applying proven CAR T experience, Allogene is developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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