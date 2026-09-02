

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of August.



ADP said private sector employment rose by 38,000 jobs in August after climbing by an upwardly revised 46,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 48,000 jobs compared to the addition of 44,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The modest increase in August reflected the slowest pace of job creation since private sector employers added just 11,000 jobs in January.



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