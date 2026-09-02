Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, has renewed its long-standing Digital Workplace Services contract with ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation. Building on an established relationship spanning multiple years, Wipro will continue delivering end-to-end AI-enabled Digital Workplace Services for ABB's global operations while further enhancing employee experience through advanced automation, AI-powered service capabilities, and workplace modernization initiatives.

Powered by Wipro Intelligence, the unified suite of AI platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, this engagement will modernize ABB's digital workplace with AI-led, experience-centric capabilities delivered through Wipro's AI Live Workspace and Digital Workplace Services offerings and operationalized through WINGS, Wipro's AI-powered delivery platform for operations. Through SmartOps, Wipro's AIOps capability, the focus will be on more autonomous and predictive workplace services, including GenAI-powered self-service, virtual agents, auto-remediation and AI-assisted dispatch. By harnessing telemetry and usage insights, Wipro will optimize device lifecycle management and strengthen endpoint security operations, while supporting ABB's digital transformation and sustainability ambitions.

"As ABB operates at global scale with a highly diverse workforce, the reliability, security, and user experience of our digital workplace are critical," said Ana Jauregui, Head of Consumer Experience, ABB. "Wipro's ability to deliver standardized services while remaining responsive to local needs will help us drive higher productivity, improve employee satisfaction, and support our long term digital and sustainability ambitions."

Madhavan R, Managing Director Country Head of Switzerland, Wipro Limited,said, "ABB and Wipro share a relationship that has grown over many years, anchored in trust, collaboration, and a common ambition to drive meaningful business outcomes. ABB's continued confidence in Wipro reflects the strength of this enduring partnership and our shared commitment to innovation. As AI becomes a defining force in the future of work, we are bringing together our expertise and AI-led Digital Workplace capabilities to help ABB create a more intelligent, automated, resilient, and employee-centric workplace experience for colleagues across the globe."

This expanded engagement further reinforces Wipro's long-standing presence in the industrial and manufacturing sector, where enterprises are increasingly modernizing workplace operations to improve agility, productivity, and employee experience at a global scale.

*This deal was included in Wipro Limited's financial results announcement press release, dated April 16, 2026, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network-part of the Wipro Intelligence suite-underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

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Media Contact:

Dinesh Joshi

dinesh.joshi@wipro.com

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