

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Life Sciences, a Oracle Corp. (ORCL) unit, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Wipro Ltd. to strengthen Wipro's pharmacovigilance service offering using Oracle's Argus business process services platform.



The companies said the collaboration will help life sciences organizations accelerate deployment of drug safety operations with built-in compliance support. Wipro will integrate Argus into its AI-powered Intelligence suite to enhance case processing, reporting, regulatory submissions and post-marketing surveillance.



Oracle said Argus' business process services provides a cloud-based managed services model that enables scalable pharmacovigilance without the burden of maintaining on-premises systems. Wipro plans to use pre-configured Argus environments to speed customer onboarding and streamline safety workflows.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Oracle were up 2.00 percent, changing hands at $151.57, after closing Monday's regular session 0.64 percent higher.



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