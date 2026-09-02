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WKN: 872318 | ISIN: SE0000106270 | Ticker-Symbol: HMSB
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 16:21
15,480 Euro
-0,74 % -0,115
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,45015,45516:35
15,45015,45516:35
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

H&M Group, Cascale Among 'Source of Good' Season 5 Highlights

Cascale's "Source of Good" Season 5 returns with H&M Group, Cascale, and more executives discussing sustainability in consumer goods.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Cascale today announced Season 5 of its "Source of Good" podcast, which continues to bring together leaders from across the global consumer goods industry to explore how collaboration, credible data, and practical action can accelerate progress to combat climate change and support decent work for all.
Key Takeaways

  • Cascale announced Season 5 of its "Source of Good" podcast, featuring conversations with leaders working to advance sustainability across global consumer goods supply chains, with its first episode on September 8.

  • The season kicks off with Ying McGuire, Cascale's chief executive officer; Hampus Starre Friberg, head of sustainability, strategy, and controlling at H&M Group, is also a guest.

  • The new season examines how companies are responding to a rapidly changing business and sustainability landscape.

  • Episodes explore the role of collaboration, data, innovation, and shared accountability in turning sustainability commitments into action.

Exploring Sustainability in a Changing Industry

Across the season, "Source of Good" will examine the interconnected challenges facing consumer goods companies and the opportunities for collective action across the value chain. Conversations will highlight how manufacturers, brands, retailers, investors, and other industry stakeholders are building new approaches to climate action, responsible business practices, supply chain resilience, and sustainability performance.

"Source of Good is about creating a space for honest conversations about what it takes to turn sustainability ambition into action," said Ying McGuire, Cascale CEO, who kicks off the season on September 8. "By bringing together perspectives from across the value chain, we can learn from one another, challenge ourselves, and identify practical approaches that can help move the industry forward."

The season continues Cascale's focus on creating space for candid, practical conversations about what is working, where challenges remain, and what it will take to accelerate progress across the industry.

"We cannot look at sustainability - either if it is decarbonization or other sustainability topics - we can't look at them as something that's happening on the side. We're seeing the world changing in so many different ways and faster than ever before," said Hampus Starre Friberg, head of sustainability, strategy, and controlling, H&M Group, in an episode that airs September 22.

https://youtu.be/fdfOfKDAqM8

Turning Ambition Into Action

"Source of Good" is a co-production of award-winning production company Hueman Group Media and Cascale. It reflects Cascale's role as a convener, bringing together diverse perspectives to help the consumer goods industry tackle challenges that no company can solve alone. By sharing experiences, lessons learned, and practical approaches, the podcast aims to help listeners understand not only what needs to change, but how change can happen.

Listen to Season 5 of "Source of Good" on major podcast platforms and access episodes at https://lnk.to/sourceofgood.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit industry alliance where consumer goods organizations turn shared sustainability ambitions into measurable progress at scale to combat climate change and support decent work for all. We unite 300 Corporate and Affiliate members in pre-competitive collaboration, turning shared measurement and collective action into reduced risk, stronger credibility, and long-term resilience. Our work is anchored by Cascale's stewardship of the Higg Index frameworks (accessed through the Worldly compliance and sustainability platform), along with the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools.

LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/handm-group-cascale-among-source-of-good-season-5-highlights-1215801

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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