Telestream LLC: Telestream Brings AI-Boosted Resolution Upscaling Powered by NVIDIA to Vantage

New Telestream Vantage capability, powered by the NVIDIA Video Effects SDK, will enable broadcasters, sports organizations, and media companies to transform SD and HD content into 4K/UHD-ready assets.

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Telestream , a global leader in media workflow and live ingest technologies, today announced advanced AI video enhancement capabilities powered by NVIDIA in Telestream Vantage, expanding upon Telestream's existing practical AI capabilities embedded across the media pipeline. One of the first solutions developed through the collaboration, Vantage Super Resolution, will be previewed for the first time at IBC2026 and is planned for release in Q4 2026.

Built on the NVIDIA Video Effects SDK , part of the NVIDIA AI for Media collection, the new capability brings AI-powered super resolution directly into Vantage as a transcoder option, allowing media companies to automatically upscale legacy SD and HD content into modern HD, 4K, and UHD deliverables without leaving the workflow. The integration is designed to help broadcasters, sports organizations, post-production teams, and content owners modernize archive libraries by improving the visual quality of the content, qualify older assets for today's distribution requirements, and turn dormant content into new revenue opportunities.

Across the media industry, valuable archive libraries remain trapped in formats that no longer meet the expectations of streaming platforms, FAST channels, UHD linear services, and direct-to-consumer offerings. Historical news footage, classic sports content, back-catalog programming, and early-HD masters often require costly, manual restoration or standalone upscaling tools before they can be repackaged for modern distribution. Telestream's Vantage Super Resolution capability addresses this challenge by embedding AI-powered upscaling directly into an automated media workflow.

"Media companies are sitting on decades of valuable content, most of which was created for very different distribution environments," said Charlie Dunn, Executive Vice President of Products at Telestream. "By bringing NVIDIA's AI-powered super resolution technology directly into Vantage, where it sits alongside our embedded practical AI capabilities, we're helping customers modernize those libraries without adding manual steps, costly third-party services, or disruptive handoffs. This is exactly where Telestream delivers unique value: combining advanced technology with the workflow automation, throughput, and operational reliability our customers already depend on."

"AI is most powerful in media operations when it is embedded directly into the workflows teams already trust," said Richard Kerris, GM and VP of Media & Entertainment at NVIDIA. "With Telestream integrating NVIDIA AI for Media technology into Vantage, media organizations can enhance legacy content at scale while keeping processing efficient, automated and production-ready."

Unlike standalone upscaling tools that require assets to be exported, processed separately, and reimported into the media supply chain, Vantage Super Resolution will operate as a native transcoder option. Upscaling can run alongside QC, packaging, and delivery, allowing operators to apply AI-based enhancement as part of their existing Vantage workflow. This approach eliminates unnecessary file handoffs, reduces the risk of metadata loss or version drift, and enables unattended batch processing across large catalogs.

Reviving Broadcast, Sports, and Program Archives in Super Resolution

Vantage Super Resolution will enable broadcasters and media companies to automatically upscale large volumes of legacy content with minimal operator intervention for new FAST channels, streaming libraries, anniversary programming, documentary content, UHD linear offerings, and more. A broadcaster with thousands of hours of SD or early-HD programming can use Vantage to restore content from archive, apply AI-powered super resolution, perform QC, package the asset, and deliver it to the required destination as part of a single automated workflow. This gives content owners a practical path to convert dormant or underused archive libraries into new revenue opportunities across linear and digital channels.

Leagues, regional sports networks, federations, and teams hold extensive libraries of classic game footage that remain highly valuable for documentaries, highlight packages, and shoulder programming opportunities. Vantage Super Resolution can help bring these assets closer to the visual quality expected of modern 4K productions, allowing legacy footage to be used more seamlessly alongside current-season content.

Post-production and finishing facilities can also benefit from integrating AI-powered upscaling directly into conform and delivery workflows. When mixed-resolution source material arrives below spec, operators will be able to apply super resolution within the same Vantage transcode action they already use, reducing turnaround time and avoiding the operational friction of sending assets to a separate restoration or enhancement tool.

Running on Vantage Lightspeed Servers Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell

The Super Resolution capability will run on Telestream's latest Vantage Lightspeed servers featuring NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. Processing is performed on the GPU, helping sustain high-throughput performance for large archive modernization projects. Vantage will automatically dispatch super resolution jobs to qualified GPU-equipped nodes, allowing customers to scale capacity by adding additional servers as demand increases.

Telestream Vantage Super Resolution Availability

Vantage Super Resolution is scheduled for release in Q4, 2026 and will initially be available on Telestream's NVIDIA GPU-equipped Vantage Lightspeed VLS 105, 205, and 305 servers. Customers should contact Telestream for specific configuration and availability details.

Vantage Super Resolution is the first capability Telestream plans to deliver through its long-term partnership with NVIDIA. As NVIDIA continues to advance AI-powered media technologies, Telestream will evaluate additional opportunities to bring those capabilities into Vantage workflows in ways that are practical, secure, and aligned with real-world media operations.

Experience Vantage Super Resolution at IBC2026

Telestream will showcase a technology preview of Vantage Super Resolution powered by NVIDIA at IBC 2026 . The capability is planned for release in Q4 2026. To schedule a press briefing with Telestream at the show, contact Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency.

About Telestream

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at https://www.telestream.com/ .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

+1 (207) 974-7744

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SOURCE: Telestream LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telestream-brings-ai-boosted-resolution-upscaling-powered-by-nvid-1215196