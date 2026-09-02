

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, beverage alcohol maker Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) reiterated its organic net sales to be approximately flat.



The company believes it will benefit in fiscal 2027 from the previously announced restructuring initiative and U.S. distributor changes, and continued new product innovation, such as the expansion of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry.



The estimated capital expenditure continues to be in a range of $60 to $70 million.



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