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WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
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Smartling Inc: Smartling Named an OpenAI Select Partner and Launches Plugin for ChatGPT

Smartling's enterprise translation expertise now reaches global businesses both through OpenAI's technology and directly inside ChatGPT, where teams across any department can translate, manage jobs, and resolve quality issues without leaving the conversation.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartling, the AI-powered translation company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Smartling will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Smartling brings deep expertise in enterprise localization across all industries, translating billions of words a year into more than 450 languages and locales.

Alongside the partnership, Smartling has also launched a plugin for ChatGPT, available through OpenAI's plugin directory, giving customers the complete power of Smartling, including its governance, quality controls, and linguistic infrastructure, directly within ChatGPT. Through the plugin, customers can translate text instantly with Smartling, applying their own glossary, style guide, and terminology; search and manage translation jobs; raise and resolve quality issues between reviewers and linguists; and pull word count and workflow reports, all without leaving the conversation.

"The most successful enterprises in the world today are focused on outcomes delivered by AI solutions," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "This partnership brings together OpenAI's frontier AI and Smartling's expertise-transforming enterprises' ability to deliver quality global experiences at AI speed. Now, you can get the full power of Smartling, right inside ChatGPT: get an on brand translation, check a job's status, and resolve a quality flag, no tab switching required. The opportunity isn't simply faster translation. It's about helping companies dramatically accelerate how they enter markets, reach customers, and grow around the world."

Smartling supports organizations across every major industry with AI-powered translation, human linguist review, and workflow automation for the full range of content teams manage, from websites and apps to support content and marketing. Its work includes taking Marriott International's training content from 7 languages to 38 while trimming translation costs by 40%, and helping Pinterest reach 100 million people in 31 languages, cutting its time-to-market by 83%.

Through the partnership, Smartling will continue expanding the use of OpenAI models across its LanguageAI platform, applying advances to translation quality, automation, and multilingual workflows. The goal: make it possible for enterprises to operate globally with the speed of AI without sacrificing the quality, brand integrity, governance, and control global businesses require.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About Smartling

Smartling is transforming how global enterprises create, manage, and scale multilingual content in the AI era. Its LanguageAI platform combines AI translation, workflow automation, and quality assurance infrastructure to help organizations automate multilingual content operations at enterprise scale. Trusted by leading global brands, Smartling enables companies to move faster globally while maintaining the quality, trust, and oversight required for enterprise AI translation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartling-named-an-openai-select-partner-and-launches-plugin-for-chatgpt-302867822.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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