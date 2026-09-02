

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), the US cybersecurity company announced on Wednesday that it has broadened its partnership with OpenAI to extend enterprise security to Codex agents and integrate OpenAI's GPT 5.6 Cyber into its Falcon platform.



The company said the move will help customers adopt AI with greater confidence by securing agents at the point of execution and applying advanced cyber reasoning to assess risk and prioritize action.



Falcon Guardian CrowdStrike's AI detection and response tool will provide runtime visibility into Codex agent activity detect compromised or unauthorized behavior and enforce governance controls across endpoint, SaaS, cloud and browser environments.



CrowdStrike also said its Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience service will harness GPT 5.6 Cyber to assess risk, analyze attack paths, and inform remediation priorities with expert oversight.



On the Nasdaq, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings are currently losing 3.91 percent, changing hands at $206.67.



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