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WKN: A2QA8R | ISIN: GB00BMDFKP05 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:03
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVRIMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVRIMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Plc - Result of AGM

Evrima Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Evrima, the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held at 10:30a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Company

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman) simon@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser)

John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.