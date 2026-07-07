Evrima Plc - Investee Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc

[AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Investee Update - Molopo Farms Drilling Commences and Licence Renewed

Evrima (AQSE: EVA), the Aquis-listed natural resource investment company, notes the announcement released on 6 July 2026 by Power Metal Resources Plc (AIM: POW) ("Power Metal") providing an exploration update from its Molopo Farms Complex Project in southwestern Botswana, where Power Metal is targeting a district-scale discovery of nickel and platinum group elements.

A link to the Power Metal announcement can be found here: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/POW/prospecting-licences-renewed-drilling-at-molopo/17672746

The contents of the Power Metal announcement are set out below:

Power Metal Resources PLC (AIM:POW), the London-listed exploration company and project incubator with a global project portfolio, is pleased to announce a exploration update from its Molopo Farms Complex Project ("Molopo Farms" or the "Project" or the "MFC"), where the Company is targeting a district-scale nickel and platinum group element discovery in southwestern Botswana.

Sean Wade, Chief Executive Officer of Power Metal Resources, commented:

"I am very pleased to provide this update on the renewal of our licences and the upcoming drilling campaign.

We remain completely committed to the Molopo Farms Project and are optimistic that this campaign will build on the significant body of work that has already taken place there and that a district-scale discovery remains within our reach.

I look forward to further updating shareholders in the coming months."

Highlights:

· The Project's Prospecting Licence ("PL") 311/2016 has been extended for a period of two years and is now valid until 31 March 2028.

· Drilling has commenced on a 1,600 m programme of core drilling targeting an initial five high interest geological and geophysical targets on the eastern feeder zone to the Molopo Farms Igneous Complex.

· Unlike previous and historical drilling, this programme will test targets within the controlling structure to the Molopo Farms Complex and its related feeder dykes.

· Drill siting is based on latest interpretations of magnetic, AMT and TDEM data previously acquired by Power Metal, plus limited additional ground magnetic traverses.

· The programme will be results driven and may be optimised as more data is acquired.

Confirmation of Equity Ownership Interest

Evrima holds an 8.93% interest (3,802 shares) in Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Company (Pty) Ltd ("KKME"), the Botswana-registered private company which owns 100% of the Molopo Farms Complex Project. Power Metal holds an 87.71% interest in KKME.

Evrima looks forward to updating shareholders on progress with KKME and the Molopo Farms Complex Project as further news is released by Power Metal.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Company

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman) simon@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser)