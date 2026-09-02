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WKN: A0DLFT | ISIN: US2538681030 | Ticker-Symbol: FQI
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 15:44
156,00 Euro
-1,36 % -2,15
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,10157,5517:05
156,90157,4517:02
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 16:36 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chatsworth Products, Inc.: Chatsworth Products (CPI) Joins Digital Realty Innovation Lab in London to Advance AI Infrastructure Validation

CPI's integrated infrastructure solutions help organizations validate AI, high-density computing, and hybrid cloud deployments before production.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products Inc. (CPI), a global manufacturer of IT infrastructure solutions, today announced it has joined Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL) in London, a collaborative testing environment where organizations test, validate, and optimize AI and hybrid cloud infrastructure before production deployment.

As a vendor partner, CPI showcases its industry-leading ZetaFrame Cabinet System integrated with eConnect PDUs, cable management, and thermal management solutions that enable customers to design, test, and optimize high-density AI infrastructure in a production-grade environment.

"AI infrastructure only earns its keep once it's proven under real conditions, not just on paper. Bringing CPI's cabinet, power, and thermal expertise into the Digital Realty Innovation Lab means our customers in London can pressure-test high-density AI deployments before they ever touch production, de-risking decisions that used to be made largely on faith," said Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Digital Realty.

The lab gives enterprises access to a production-grade data center to test AI and hybrid cloud architectures using real workloads. By combining Digital Realty's infrastructure with partner technologies, organizations can reduce deployment risk, improve performance, and accelerate value. Located on Digital Realty's Docklands campus in London, the lab provides customers with access to one of Europe's most highly connected data center ecosystems.

"The Digital Realty Innovation Lab gives customers an opportunity to evaluate AI infrastructure in a real-world environment before deployment," said Julian Riley, Regional Sales Director and General Manager, EMEA, Chatsworth Products. "We're excited to contribute our integrated infrastructure solutions to help organizations reduce deployment risk, validate performance and accelerate AI adoption."

CPI's solutions help address many of the critical infrastructure challenges associated with AI and high-performance computing environments, including:

  • Supporting high-density AI rack deployments

  • Delivering intelligent power distribution and environmental monitoring

  • Optimizing airflow and rack-level thermal performance

  • Simplifying cable management while improving infrastructure visibility and operational efficiency

Discover more about CPI's integrated infrastructure solutions for AI, high-density computing, and data centers.

About Chatsworth Products (CPI)

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors.

Media Contact
Maren Price
Chatsworth Products
612-387-5115
mprice@chatsworth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chatsworth-products-cpi-joins-digital-realty-innovation-lab-in-london-to-advance-ai-infrastructure-validation-302866880.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.