Chatsworth Products, Inc.: Chatsworth Products (CPI) Joins Digital Realty Innovation Lab in London to Advance AI Infrastructure Validation

CPI's integrated infrastructure solutions help organizations validate AI, high-density computing, and hybrid cloud deployments before production.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products Inc. (CPI), a global manufacturer of IT infrastructure solutions, today announced it has joined Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL) in London, a collaborative testing environment where organizations test, validate, and optimize AI and hybrid cloud infrastructure before production deployment.

As a vendor partner, CPI showcases its industry-leading ZetaFrame Cabinet System integrated with eConnect PDUs, cable management, and thermal management solutions that enable customers to design, test, and optimize high-density AI infrastructure in a production-grade environment.

"AI infrastructure only earns its keep once it's proven under real conditions, not just on paper. Bringing CPI's cabinet, power, and thermal expertise into the Digital Realty Innovation Lab means our customers in London can pressure-test high-density AI deployments before they ever touch production, de-risking decisions that used to be made largely on faith," said Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Digital Realty.

The lab gives enterprises access to a production-grade data center to test AI and hybrid cloud architectures using real workloads. By combining Digital Realty's infrastructure with partner technologies, organizations can reduce deployment risk, improve performance, and accelerate value. Located on Digital Realty's Docklands campus in London, the lab provides customers with access to one of Europe's most highly connected data center ecosystems.

"The Digital Realty Innovation Lab gives customers an opportunity to evaluate AI infrastructure in a real-world environment before deployment," said Julian Riley, Regional Sales Director and General Manager, EMEA, Chatsworth Products. "We're excited to contribute our integrated infrastructure solutions to help organizations reduce deployment risk, validate performance and accelerate AI adoption."

CPI's solutions help address many of the critical infrastructure challenges associated with AI and high-performance computing environments, including:

Supporting high-density AI rack deployments





Delivering intelligent power distribution and environmental monitoring





Optimizing airflow and rack-level thermal performance





Simplifying cable management while improving infrastructure visibility and operational efficiency

Discover more about CPI's integrated infrastructure solutions for AI, high-density computing, and data centers.

About Chatsworth Products (CPI)

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors.

Media Contact

Maren Price

Chatsworth Products

612-387-5115

mprice@chatsworth.com

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