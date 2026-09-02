Synexis, LLC and Zee Company Partner to Advance Food Safety Through Proactive, Continuous Pathogen Control

Strategic collaboration expands access to Synexis' patented DHP technology, helping food manufacturers strengthen food safety programs, reduce operational risk, and protect products.

OVERLAND PARK, KS AND CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Synexis, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Zee Company, a member of the Vincit Group, one of the nation's leading providers of food safety, sanitation, and intervention solutions serving food and beverage manufacturers throughout the United States. Together, the companies will expand access to Synexis' patented DHP technology to food and beverage processing facilities throughout the United States, helping manufacturers complement existing food safety programs with proactive, continuous pathogen control.

Food manufacturers today face growing pressure to strengthen food safety, protect brand reputation, and minimize operational risk, all while maintaining production efficiency and meeting increasingly stringent food safety expectations. The stakes have never been higher. Each year, approximately 48 million Americans; about one in six people, become ill from foodborne diseases, leading to an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. [1]

Beyond the human toll, foodborne illness carries a significant financial impact, with the annual economic burden in the United States estimated at $74.7 billion.[2] For manufacturers, the consequences of a single food safety incident can be severe. The direct cost of a food recall averages $10 million, before accounting for lost sales, retailer penalties, canceled contracts, diminished consumer confidence, and the long-term damage to brand reputation.[3]

While conventional sanitation programs are critical and will always be essential to food safety, these programs also have inherent limitations, for example:

Sanitation is periodic and episodic while microbial exposure continues between cleaning events.

Wet sanitation can unintentionally move moisture and microorganisms.

Equipment design may limit access to harborage points.

Food processing facilities must close the gap between conventional programs and the reality of persistent, continuous pathogen exposure. This is why facilities are implementing Synexis DHP technology. DHP technology is a touchless, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens and is designed for continuous use in occupied spaces.

Interest and demand for proactive, continuous pathogen control continue to rise. Rather than relying solely on periodic interventions, processors are seeking technologies that help reduce pathogen exposure between routine cleaning events while allowing production to continue uninterrupted.

For example, a U.S. ready-to-eat protein facility faced recurring seasonal yeast and mold issues, driving customer complaints, returns, and risk of shutdown. After the facility implemented Synexis DHP technology, the customer reported a 95% reduction in mold and yeast swab test failures on non-food contact surfaces, a 92% reduction on food contact surfaces, and a 95% reduction in airborne mold and yeast test failures after implementation. The facility also achieved a 69% reduction in customer complaints, helping protect product quality, preserve brand reputation, mitigate financial losses, and avoid costly facility renovations.

"Food manufacturers are looking for smarter ways to strengthen existing food safety programs without compromising productivity," said Dennis Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Synexis. "Our collaboration with Zee Company combines decades of food safety expertise with Synexis patented DHP technology to help customers proactively reduce pathogen risk, protect product quality, and improve measurable business outcomes. We've seen customers dramatically reduce mold and yeast, lower customer complaints, and avoid costly operational disruptions all while maintaining normal production."

For more than 50 years, Zee Company has helped manufacturers solve complex food safety challenges through innovative intervention chemistries, advanced application systems, and deep technical expertise. Through its Pathogen Control Center (PCC), Zee Company delivers integrated food safety solutions that help manufacturers strengthen food safety programs, protect products, and improve operational performance.

"Zee Company is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Synexis, bringing its patented DHP technology to the many partners we serve throughout the United States," said Claytor Thompson, spokesperson for Zee Company. "We are always looking for technologies that help protect our customers' products and brands. Combining Synexis DHP technology with our trusted products and support puts us in a great position to raise the bar in the food safety space."

Designed for safe, continuous use in occupied spaces, Synexis' patented DHP technology leaves no chemical residues and meets USDA Organic requirements [4]. All Synexis devices are UL2998 certified for zero ozone emissions and are CARB certified [5]. Supported by a body of peer-reviewed laboratory and field research, Synexis technology has helped customers reduce the risk of virus transmission, improve product quality through spoilage organism reduction, reduce odors, improve chick quality and hatchability, and deliver measurable operational benefits across a variety of industries.

As food safety continues to evolve, manufacturers are complementing traditional sanitation with proactive strategies that help reduce pathogen risk throughout food production facilities. By combining Zee Company's trusted customer relationships, proven intervention chemistries, and technical expertise with Synexis' touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, this collaboration enables food processors to strengthen existing food safety programs while supporting operational continuity, protecting product quality, and reinforcing confidence in their food safety systems.

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/food-safety/about/index.html

[2] https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/cost-estimates-of-foodborne-illnesses; https://www.food-safety.com/articles/10991-usda-estimates-foodborne-illnesses-cost-us-747-billion-in-2023

[3] https://www.spectacularlabs.com/resources/real-cost-of-unsafe-food

[4] ecfr.gov, 7 CFR 205.605

[5] ecfr.gov, 29 CFR 1910.1000 Table Z-1

About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments.

Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/vincit-zee

About Zee Company

For more than 50 years, Zee Company, a Vincit company, has delivered innovative food safety, sanitation, and intervention solutions to manufacturers across the United States. Serving the Food & Beverage, Dairy & Brewing, and Water & Energy industries, Zee Company combines technical expertise, advanced intervention chemistries, and industry-leading customer support to help manufacturers improve food safety, operational performance, and brand protection. Through its Pathogen Control Center (PCC), Zee Company continues to pioneer technologies that help customers identify and eliminate microbial risks while raising the standard for food safety. https://www.zeecompany.com/food-and-beverage

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/synexis-llc-and-zee-company-partner-to-advance-food-safety-through-proactive-continuo-1215862