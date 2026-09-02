

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of women in their 20s who have never been screened for cervical cancer has increased at a worrying rate over the past 20 years, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.



Using information reported by women themselves through the National Health Interview Survey, the researchers found that the number of women being diagnosed with cervical cancer that had already spread to nearby or distant parts of the body has increased among women aged 30 to 64.



One possible reason for the increase in advanced cancer could be that fewer women are getting screened. Without regular screening, cancer may not be found until a woman develops symptoms and visits a doctor. However, this study did not prove that the drop in screening caused the increase in advanced cancer.



'Identifying women who have never been screened for cervical cancer is critical because this group captures the population entirely missed by preventive care, revealing the deepest shortcomings in reach,' the authors wrote.



'This is especially important for the newly eligible group aged 21 to 29 years, for whom early engagement with screening sets the trajectory for lifelong screening behavior, whereas identifying never-screened women aged 30 to 65 years reveals missed prevention opportunities during the years of highest cervical cancer risk.'



The researchers also found that about 45% of women in their 20s have not received the HPV vaccine, meaning many women may not have either of the two important protections against cervical cancer - HPV vaccination and regular screening.



The researchers also suggested that some women who have received the HPV vaccine may believe they do not need cervical cancer screening. However, health guidelines still recommend screening even for women who have been vaccinated against HPV.



The study also found clear differences in screening rates. Women without health insurance, women living in the southern United States, and women from racial minority groups were more likely to have never been screened.



Overall, the findings show the need to improve awareness about HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening, especially among women who are less likely to receive regular healthcare.



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