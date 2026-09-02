Record Revenue of $384 Million; Record Net Income of $53.3 Million
Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended July 31, 2026. The Company will host an investor conference call today, September 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
July 31,
For the Quarter Ended:
2026
2025
Change
Revenues
383,976
237,743
146,233
Gross profit
74,218
44,267
29,951
Gross margin
19.3
18.6
0.7
Net income
53,302
35,275
18,027
Diluted earnings per share
3.76
2.50
1.26
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
70,030
38,490
31,540
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
18.2
16.2
2.0
Cash dividends per share
0.500
0.375
0.125
July 31,
For the Six Months Ended:
2026
2025
Change
Revenues
674,930
431,403
243,527
Gross profit
135,332
81,130
54,202
Gross margin
20.1
18.8
1.3
Net income
99,365
57,825
41,540
Diluted earnings per share
7.01
4.09
2.92
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
126,469
69,977
56,492
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
18.7
16.2
2.5
Cash dividends per share
1.000
0.750
0.250
July 31,
January 31,
As of:
2026
2026
Change
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
1,028,446
894,981
133,465
Net liquidity(2)
440,360
421,000
19,360
Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost
144,914
114,361
30,553
Project backlog
2,518,000
2,929,000
(411,000)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2)
Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.
David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, commented, "We delivered a strong second quarter, highlighted by record revenue of $384 million, a gross margin of 19.3%, record net income of $53 million, and record adjusted EBITDA of $70 million.
"Our Power segment continued to execute extremely well during the second quarter, growing revenue 53% year over year to $301 million at a gross margin of 22%. Following the close of the quarter, we achieved final completion on the remaining project of our Midwest Solar and Battery Projects. In our Industrial segment, construction of our new fabrication facility continues to progress as planned, with expected completion next quarter. The plant will support heightened demand for the fabrication of vessels for data centers. In our Teledata segment, we closed the acquisition of ValCor Communications, a Connecticut-based provider of installation and repair services for information, communication, and data networks. The addition of ValCor increases our geographic presence and expands the segment's client base to defense, aerospace, and technology clients in the region.
"We are energized by the opportunities we are seeing across all three of our business segments and believe that our diverse capabilities, proven track record of excellent execution, and strong balance sheet position us well to benefit from the current demand environment. This is an exciting time for Argan and we remain focused on capturing the right projects with the right partners in the right geographies."
Second Quarter Results
Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2026, were $384.0 million, an increase of $146.2 million, or 61.5%, from consolidated revenues of $237.7 million reported for the comparable prior-year quarter. The year-over-year increase reflects higher revenues across all of the Company's business segments. In the Power segment, revenue growth was driven by the continued ramp-up of construction activities on several contracts that have not yet reached peak construction.
For the quarter ended July 31, 2026, Argan's consolidated gross profit was $74.2 million, or 19.3% of consolidated revenues, compared to $44.3 million, or 18.6% of consolidated revenues, for the quarter ended July 31, 2025. The gross profit percentage increased between periods primarily due to the changing mix of projects and contract types and strong execution in our Power segment. The increase in gross profit percentage was partially offset by decreased performance on certain projects in our Industrial and Teledata segments.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $17.4 million and $14.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and represented 4.5% and 6.0% of corresponding consolidated revenues, respectively.
Other income, net, for the three months ended July 31, 2026 was $10.1 million, which primarily reflected investment income earned during the period.
For the quarter ended July 31, 2026, Argan achieved net income of $53.3 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $35.3 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, for last year's second quarter. EBITDA for the quarter ended July 31, 2026 increased to $67.6 million compared to $36.2 million for the same quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended July 31, 2026 increased to $70.0 million compared to $38.5 million for the same quarter of last year.
Argan continues to generate significant cash flow and increased its total balance of cash, cash equivalents and investments during the quarter. The total balances were $1.03 billion and $895.0 million as of July 31, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively. Net liquidity was $440.4 million at July 31, 2026 and $421.0 million at January 31, 2026; furthermore, the Company had no debt.
First Six Months Results
Consolidated revenues for the six months ended July 31, 2026, were $674.9 million, an increase of $243.5 million, or 56.5%, from consolidated revenues of $431.4 million reported for the comparable prior-year period. For the six months ended July 31, 2026, consolidated gross profit increased to approximately $135.3 million, or 20.1% of consolidated revenues, compared to consolidated gross profit of $81.1 million, or 18.8% of consolidated revenues, reported for the six months ended July 31, 2025.
For the six months ended July 31, 2026, Argan achieved net income of $99.4 million, or $7.01 per diluted share, versus net income of $57.8 million, or $4.09 per diluted share, for last year's comparable period. EBITDA for the six months ended July 31, 2026 increased to $122.0 million compared to $66.5 million in the same period of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended July 31, 2026 increased to $126.5 million compared to $70.0 million for the same period of last year.
As of July 31, 2026, consolidated project backlog was approximately $2.5 billion, as compared to approximately $2.9 billion at January 31, 2026.
Conference Call and Webcast
Argan will host a conference call and webcast for investors today, September 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Domestic stockholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011; all callers shall use access code: 327373.
The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:
https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2961/54404
The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Center section of the Company's website at https://arganinc.com/investor-center. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.
A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 16, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay access code is 54404. A replay of the webcast can be accessed until September 2, 2027.
About Argan
Argan's primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement, and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides teledata infrastructure services.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Within this press release, the Company makes reference to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.
The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results or may affect comparability between periods or among companies with different capital structures, tax positions, depreciation policies, or equity compensation practices. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation expense, a non-cash item that management believes impacts the comparability of operating results between reporting periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as substitutes for, the GAAP financial information presented in this press release. These measures have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude certain items, including interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, stock-based compensation expense. The methods used by the Company to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Financial tables at the end of this press release provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, and the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.
Argan, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
REVENUES
383,976
237,743
674,930
431,403
Cost of revenues
309,758
193,476
539,598
350,273
GROSS PROFIT
74,218
44,267
135,332
81,130
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,413
14,212
33,132
26,733
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
56,805
30,055
102,200
54,397
Other income, net
10,083
5,581
18,457
11,025
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
66,888
35,636
120,657
65,422
|
Provision for income taxes
13,586
361
21,292
7,597
NET INCOME
53,302
35,275
99,365
57,825
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(267)
(251)
(808)
3,370
Net unrealized (losses) gains on available-for-sale securities
(4,550)
(1,082)
(7,209)
1,598
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
48,485
33,942
91,348
62,793
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
3.80
2.57
7.10
4.23
Diluted
3.76
2.50
7.01
4.09
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
14,028
13,731
13,994
13,680
Diluted
14,164
14,131
14,181
14,122
CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
0.500
0.375
1.000
0.750
Argan, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
July 31,
January 31,
2026
2026
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
364,481
339,481
Investments
663,965
555,500
Accounts receivable, net
180,356
133,677
Contract assets
35,713
43,397
Other current assets
73,955
60,202
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,318,470
1,132,257
Property, plant and equipment, net
22,797
16,596
Goodwill
30,670
28,033
Intangible assets, net
6,030
1,450
Right-of-use and other assets
23,003
8,018
TOTAL ASSETS
1,400,970
1,186,354
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
115,212
107,540
Accrued expenses
135,878
89,748
Contract liabilities
627,020
513,969
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
878,110
711,257
Deferred taxes, net
3,061
6,555
Noncurrent liabilities
12,960
6,280
TOTAL LIABILITIES
894,131
724,092
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,828,289 shares issued; 14,032,792 and 13,950,712 shares outstanding at July 31, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively
2,374
2,374
Additional paid-in capital
165,039
167,234
Retained earnings
491,539
406,197
Treasury stock, at cost 1,795,497 and 1,877,577 shares at July 31, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively
(144,914)
(114,361)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(7,199)
818
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
506,839
462,262
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,400,970
1,186,354
Argan, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
2026
2025
Revenues
383,976
237,743
Net income, as reported
53,302
35,275
Provision for income taxes
13,586
361
Depreciation
645
491
Amortization of intangible assets
75
98
EBITDA
67,608
36,225
Stock-based compensation expense
2,422
2,265
Adjusted EBITDA
70,030
38,490
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.2
16.2
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2026
2025
Revenues
674,930
431,403
Net income, as reported
99,365
57,825
Provision for income taxes
21,292
7,597
Depreciation
1,204
906
Amortization of intangible assets
150
196
EBITDA
122,011
66,524
Stock-based compensation expense
4,458
3,453
Adjusted EBITDA
126,469
69,977
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.7
16.2
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Contacts:
Investor Relations Contacts:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203.972.9200
argan@imsinvestorrelations.com