

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $375 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $515 million or $2.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.9% to $2.025 billion from $1.559 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $375 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.025 Bln vs. $1.559 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.54 To $ 2.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.025 B To $ 2.175 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.73 To $ 10.03 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.975 B To $ 8.225 B



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