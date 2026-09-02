

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.511 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $1.610 billion or $1.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.7% to $12.213 billion from $9.136 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.511 Bln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $12.213 Bln vs. $9.136 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.20 To $ 1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 13.9 B To $ 14.8 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.75 To $ 3.85 Full year revenue guidance: 34 % To 37 %



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