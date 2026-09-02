

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $13.088 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $4.140 billion, or $0.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Broadcom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.372 billion or $3.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 85.5% to $29.591 billion from $15.952 billion last year.



Broadcom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $13.088 Bln. vs. $4.140 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $29.591 Bln vs. $15.952 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 34.8 B



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