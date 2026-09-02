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WKN: A1T6R0 | ISIN: US23131B3078 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YN
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 09:08
17,700 Euro
+2,91 % +0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 23:02 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Currency Exchange International, Corp.: Currency Exchange International to Report Its Third Quarter 2026 Results on September 9, 2026, and Host Earnings Conference Call on September 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:CXI)(OTCQX:CURN), will report its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2026 (ended July 31, 2026) after-market close on Wednesday September 9, 2026. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday September 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.

CXI Third Quarter 2026 - Financial Results and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release

The Company will release its financial results for the Third Quarter 2026, after-market close on Wednesday September 9, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday September 10, 2026 at 8:30am EST.

To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

-Local (New York):
-Local (Toronto):
-Toll Free - North America:
-Conference ID Number:

(+1) 646 307 1865
(+1) 289 514 5100
(+1) 800 717 1738
78368

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ("CXIFX"), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com ("OnlineFX").

Contact Information

For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com
Website: www.ceifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE: Currency Exchange International, Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/currency-exchange-international-to-report-its-third-quarter-2026-res-1215966

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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