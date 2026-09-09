Currency Exchange International, Corp.: Currency Exchange International Reports a 24% Increase in its Third Quarter Group Net Income

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Group" or "CXI") (TSX:CXI)(OTCQX:CURN), today reported revenue of $22.4 million for the third quarter ended July 31, 2026, an increase of $1.1 million, or 5%, compared to the same period last year. Reported net income was $5.2 million, up $1.0 million, or 24%, from the same period last year. Results for the current quarter included $0.3 million, after tax, of stock based compensation expense. Excluding this expense amount, as well as certain non-recurring items and discontinued operations recognized in the third quarter of the prior year, the Group generated adjusted net income1 of $5.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 31%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 ("EPS") was $0.93, compared to $0.68 in the same period last year. Unless otherwise stated, all figures are in U.S. dollars. The Group's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on the Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Below is a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results based on the non-recurring items:



Three-month period ended July 31, 2026 Three-month period ended July 31, 2025 Nine-month period ended July 31, 2026 Nine-month period ended July 31, 2025 Reported results $ $ $ $ EBITDA 8,081,988 8,145,963 15,917,130 16,901,522 Net income from continuing operations 5,256,351 5,274,418 9,400,345 9,643,937 Loss after tax from discontinued operations - (1,029,298 ) (6,793,068 ) (2,603,263 ) Group net income 5,256,351 4,245,120 2,607,277 7,040,674 Pre-tax adjusting items Continuing operations: Stock based compensation 458,881 145,307 958,612 233,262 Continuing operations: Restructuring charges - 28,113 179,858 257,517 Discontinued operations items - (103,712) 6,483,695 328,815 Total pre-tax adjusting items 458,881 69,708 7,622,165 819,594 Continuing operations: Income tax impact (116,681 ) (44,554 ) (311,301 ) (148,707 ) Adjusted results 1 EBITDA 8,540,869 8,319,383 17,055,600 17,392,301 Net income from continuing operations 5,598,551 5,403,284 10,227,514 9,986,009 Loss after tax from discontinued operations2 - (1,133,010 ) (309,373 ) (2,274,448 ) Group net income 5,598,551 4,270,274 9,918,141 7,711,561

1 These are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, they are based on management-determined non-recurring items. For further information, refer to the key performance and non-GAAP financial measures section on page 4 of this document.

2 Adjusted loss after tax from discontinued operations included losses incurred by EBC in the normal course of business.

The Group reported revenue of $22.4 million for the third quarter, a 5% increase over the same quarter last year. Payments revenue increased $1.8 million, or 54%, and Banknotes revenue decreased $0.7 million, or 4%. The growth in Payments' revenue reflected volume growth of existing customers and new customer additions, and a 33% increase in business trading volumes over the same period last year. The decrease in Banknotes' revenue was primarily attributable to temporary disruptions associated with the relocation of certain company-owned branches and a softer travel environment as a result of persisting macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Nonetheless, the Group's capital position remained robust with $90.3 million in total equity and $84.9 million in net working capital as of July 31, 2026.

On May 4, 2026, the Group announced the completion of the discontinuance of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada (EBC), marking the conclusion of EBC's orderly exit from Canada, following the board of directors' decision on February 18, 2025, allowing CXI to reallocate resources toward higher-growth opportunities within its U.S. fintech and payments platform.

During the current year, the Group purchased for cancellation 241,700 common shares at normal market prices trading on the TSX for $4.2 million under a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). These shares were cancelled and removed from treasury stock.

Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Group, stated, "CXI's third quarter results demonstrate continued progress in executing its strategic growth initiatives which resulted in record EPS. Payments delivered another quarter of strong growth, underscoring CXI's commitment to expanding its digital payments solutions, diversifying revenue, and strengthening the resilience of our business model. This growth helped offset the modest decline in Banknotes revenue and further supports the Company's long-term growth strategy. We remain focused on driving revenue growth across both Banknotes and Payments through branch network expansion, enhanced online service offerings, and disciplined cost management, positioning CXI for sustained long-term growth."

Financial Highlights for the three-month periods ended July 31, 2026 and 2025:

Revenue for the current quarter amounted to $22.4 million, 5% higher than the prior year driven by a 54%, or $1.8 million, increase in Payments revenue, partially offset by a 4%, or $0.7 million, decrease in Banknotes revenue;

Reported EBITDA was $8.1 million, a marginal 1% decline from the prior period, while adjusted EBITDA 3 was $8.5 million, up 3% from the prior period;

Reported Group net income was $5.2 million, 24% higher than the prior period. Adjusted Group net income 2 amounted to $5.6 million, 31% higher than the prior period;

Reported earnings per share were $0.89 and $0.87 on a basic and diluted basis, respectively, compared to $0.68 and $0.67 in the prior period. Adjusted earnings per share 2 were $0.95 and $0.93 on a basic and diluted basis, respectively, compared to $0.69 and $0.68 in the prior period; and

The Group maintained a strong financial position, with net working capital of $84.9 million and total equity of $90.3 million as of July 31, 2026.

Corporate Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2026:

The Group continued its transaction and customer base growth in the International (cross-border) Payments business in the United States with a 33% increase in trading volume compared to the prior period. The Group processed 68,698 payment transactions, representing $2.4 billion in business volume in the third quarter compared to 51,727 payment transactions, representing $1.8 billion in business volume in the prior period;

Direct-to-Consumer Banknotes growth was constrained by the temporary closure of certain company-owned branches and lower demand for certain foreign currencies. Nevertheless, Direct-to-Consumer business remains a key pillar of the Group's strategy, and the Group continues to advance this business through its company-owned locations, agency relationships, and OnlineFX platform. During the current quarter, the Group opened two new branches in Newport Beach, California and at SouthPark Mall in North Carolina. The MacArthur Center location in Virginia was closed because the Center closed for redevelopment; however, the replacement location opened nearby in the fourth quarter; and

Despite the continued slowdown in international inbound travel in the current quarter, the Group continued to increase its presence in the Wholesale Banknotes market within the financial institutions sector, with the addition of 21 new financial institutions clients in the third quarter of 2026.

3 These are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, they are based on management-determined non-recurring items. For further information, refer to the key performance and non-GAAP financial measures section on page 4 of this document.

Selected Financial Data

The following table summarizes the performance of the Group over the last eight fiscal quarters:



Results of Continuing Operations - Reported Group Net Results - Reported Group Net Results - Adjusted4 Quarterly

Results Revenue Net income Earnings per share (diluted) Net income (loss) Earnings/(loss) per share (diluted) Net income Earnings per share (diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Q3 2026 22,404,630 5,256,351 0.87 5,256,351 0.87 5,598,551 0.93 Q2 2026 17,990,034 2,391,887 0.40 (4,174,837 ) (0.70 ) 2,396,562 0.40 Q1 2026 15,420,011 1,752,108 0.29 1,525,763 0.25 1,934,105 0.32 Q4 2025 19,849,118 4,382,951 0.71 3,278,119 0.53 3,749,395 0.61 Q3 2025 21,282,968 5,274,418 0.84 4,245,120 0.67 4,270,274 0.68 Q2 2025 15,865,150 2,674,849 0.42 1,983,025 0.31 2,397,021 0.37 Q1 2025 15,450,861 1,694,672 0.26 812,530 0.12 1,048,344 0.16 Q4 2024 18,460,390 3,313,852 0.50 (2,817,897 ) (0.45 ) 2,916,215 0.44

4 These adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, they are based on management-determined non-recurring items. For further information, refer to the key performance and non-GAAP financial measures section on page 4 of this document.

Earnings Conference Call Details

CXI plans to host a conference call on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time).

To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

Toll Free - North America: (+1) 800 717 1738

Conference ID Number: 78368

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ("CXIFX"), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com ("OnlineFX").

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.cxifx.com

KEY PERFORMANCE AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Group prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards) and refers to these results as reported in these financial statements as "reported results". In addition to reported results, the Group also presents certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, such as adjusted net income and adjusted Return On Equity (ROE) to assess its businesses and to measure the Group's overall performance of the consolidated operations and each of its product lines. These financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are collectively referred to in this document as "adjusted results". The Group's management believes that providing the adjusted results along with the reported results is more reflective of the Group's consolidated operating results, provides the readers of this document with a better understanding of management's perspective on the performance, and improves the comparability of financial performance for the currently presented period with the corresponding period in the prior year. Refer to the key performance and non-GAAP financial measures section on pages 24 and 25 in the MD&A for further details.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information includes, or may be based upon, estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, demand and market outlook for wholesale and retail foreign currency exchange products and services, future growth, the timing and scale of future business plans, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "preliminary", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such information is provided, and on information available to management at such time. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Group's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information due to a number of factors including, without limitation, the competitive nature of the foreign exchange industry; evolving worldwide geopolitical developments and public health emergencies or pandemics all of which may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and may continue to result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets which impact personal and business travel, tourism and factors relevant to the Group's business; global economic deterioration negatively impacting tourism in general; currency exchange risks, the need for the Group to manage its planned growth, the effects of product development and the need for continued technological change, protection of the Group's proprietary rights, the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Group and the industry in which it operates, network security risks, the ability of the Group to maintain properly working systems, theft and risk of physical harm to personnel, reliance on key management personnel; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing in a manner unrelated to operating performance and impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital as well as the factors identified throughout this press release and in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" of the Group's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2026 and 2025. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents management's expectations as of the date hereof (or as of the date such information is otherwise stated to be presented) and is subject to change after such date. The Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE: Currency Exchange International, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/currency-exchange-international-reports-a-24-increase-in-its-third-q-1218803