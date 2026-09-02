Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per ordinary share of the company.
The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on Sept. 15, 2026.
About Allegion
At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $4.1 billion in revenue in 2025. For more, visit www.allegion.com.
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Contacts:
Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman Director, Global Communications
317-810-3241
Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com
Analyst Contact:
Jobi Coyle Director, Investor Relations
317-810-3107
Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com
Josh Pokrzywinski Vice President, Investor Relations
463-210-8595
Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com