

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Land Rover is finally bringing an all-electric version of its flagship Range Rover to market for the 2027 model year, marking the first time the luxury SUV has featured a charging port in its 57-year history.



The Range Rover Electric closely follows the design of its petrol-powered counterpart, with only minor changes to the grille, wheels and underbody to improve aerodynamics. Two electric motors deliver 542 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.



The electric Range Rover uses a 119-kWh battery and has an EPA-estimated range of 333 miles. Its 800-volt system supports DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, with Land Rover claiming a 10 percent to 80 percent charge in 22 minutes. The SUV also retains serious off-road capability, including up to 35 inches of water-wading depth.



Pricing starts at $140,550, compared with $115,750 for the base petrol model and $131,350 for the plug-in hybrid P550e. A First Edition will also be available, while buyers can customise the vehicle through Land Rover's Bespoke programme.



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