

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung is expanding it's One UI 9 beta programme to the Galaxy S24 series, bringing Android 17 to its 2024 flagship smartphones. The beta is currently available in the U.S., India and South Korea through the Samsung Members app.



The programme covers the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The first beta update is around 3.6GB and includes the August 5, 2026, security patch, along with new features and improvements focused on personalisation, productivity and security.



Samsung had previously opened the One UI 9 beta to the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company is expected to release several beta versions before making the update widely available as a stable release.



Galaxy S24 users in supported markets can enrol through the Samsung Members app and then check Settings - Software update - Download and install. As with any beta software, Samsung recommends backing up important data, as some apps may not work properly until they receive compatible updates.



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