dormakaba Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen

dormakaba gibt Entscheid der Übernahmekommission zu beantragtem Opting-out bekannt



03.09.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Rümlang, 3. September 2026 - Im Zusammenhang mit der am 1. September 2026 angekündigten Vereinfachung der Eigentümerstruktur veröffentlicht dormakaba Holding AG den Entscheid der Übernahmekommission gemäss Art. 61 Abs. 3 der Verordnung über öffentliche Kaufangebote. Französische Version: siehe Seite 3 (PDF)

Englische Version: siehe Seite 5 (PDF) ##### Verfügung der Übernahmekommission 952/01 vom 31. August 2026 in Sachen dormakaba Holding AG zum Gesuch der dormakaba Holding AG betreffend Feststellung der Gültigkeit einer Opting out-Klausel Die Übernahmekommission hat am 31. August 2026 wie folgt verfügt: "1. Gestützt auf die der Übernahmekommission vorgelegten Unterlagen wird festgestellt, dass das beabsichtigte Opting out und die entsprechende, den Aktionären der dormakaba Holding AG zur Beschlussfassung zu unterbreitende Statutenbestimmung übernahmerechtlich gültig und wirksam ist unter der Voraussetzung, dass die Anforderungen an die Transparenz und an die Zustimmung der Aktionäre von dormakaba Holding AG, unter Einschluss der Zustimmung der «Mehrheit der Minderheit», in Übereinstimmung mit den Ausführungen im Gesuch vom 13. August 2026 (inkl. Ergänzungen) erfüllt werden. 2. Es wird festgestellt, dass die Entwürfe der Einladung zur Generalversammlung der dormakaba Holding AG und die dazugehörigen Erläuterungen sowie der Informationsbroschüre die übernahmerechtlichen Anforderungen an die Transparenz erfüllen, wenn die Aktionärsinformationen an der Generalversammlung der dormakaba Holding AG verständlich in zusammengefasster Form mündlich wiederholt werden. 3. Es wird festgestellt, dass weder die Vereinbarung der Transaktion, insbesondere der Abschluss des Transaktionsvertrags, des Mankel Relationship Agreement und des Änderungs- und Aufhebungsvertrags hinsichtlich des Pool-Vertrags, noch die Durchführung der Transaktion, insbesondere der Vollzug vorgenannter Verträge, die Beschlussfassungen an der Generalversammlung der dormakaba Holding AG und deren Umsetzung, für die Familie Mankel Aktionäre die Angebotspflicht im Sinne von Art. 135 FinfraG bezüglich der dormakaba Holding AG auslöst. 4. Gestützt auf die der Übernahmekommission vorgelegten Unterlagen wird festgestellt, dass die Kaba Familienaktionäre bei der Abstimmung über die Einführung der Opting out-Bestimmung als Minderheitsaktionäre gelten und deren Stimmen folglich bei der Ermittlung der Zustimmung der Mehrheit der Minderheit mitzuzählen sind. 5. Gestützt auf die der Übernahmekommission vorgelegten Unterlagen wird festgestellt, dass die Familie Mankel Aktionäre und die Kaba Familienaktionäre nicht in gemeinsamer Absprache i.S.v. Art. 135 Abs. 1 Satz 1 FinfraG i.V.m. Art. 33 FinfraV-FINMA handeln. 6. dormakaba Holding AG wird verpflichtet, eine allfällige Stellungnahme ihres Verwaltungsrats, das Dispositiv der vorliegenden Verfügung sowie den Hinweis auf das Einspracherecht der qualifizierten Aktionäre gemäss Art. 6 und 7 UEV zu veröffentlichen. 7. Die vorliegende Verfügung wird im Nachgang zur Veröffentlichung von dormakaba Holding AG gemäss Dispositiv-Ziff. 6 auf der Website der Übernahmekommission publiziert. 8. Zu Lasten von dormakaba Holding AG, der Familie Mankel Industriebeteiligungs GmbH + Co. KGaA und der Mankel Family Office GmbH sowie der Kaba Familienaktionäre wird eine Gebühr von CHF 50'000 erhoben, unter solidarischer Haftung."

Einsprache (Art. 58 der Übernahmeverordnung; SR 954.195.1) Ein Aktionär, welcher eine Beteiligung von mindestens drei Prozent der Stimmrechte an der dormakaba Holding AG, ob ausübbar oder nicht, nachweist (qualifizierter Aktionär, Art. 56 UEV) und am Verfahren bisher nicht teilgenommen hat, kann gegen die Verfügung der Übernahmekommission Einsprache erheben. Die Einsprache ist bei der Übernahmekommission innerhalb von fünf Börsentagen nach der Veröffentlichung der Verfügung der Übernahmekommission einzureichen. Sie muss einen Antrag und eine summarische Begründung sowie den Nachweis der Beteiligung gemäss Art. 56 Abs. 3 und 4 UEV enthalten (Art. 58 Abs. 3 UEV).





Décision 952/01 de la Commission des OPA du 31 août 2026 dans l'affaire dormakaba Holding AG concernant la requête de dormakaba Holding AG tendant à faire constater la validité d'une clause d'opting out Le 31 août 2026, la Commission des OPA a rendu la décision suivante1: "1. Sur la base des documents soumis à la Commission des OPA, il est constaté que l'opting out envisagé et la disposition statutaire correspondante, qui sera soumise à l'approbation des actionnaires de dormakaba Holding AG, sont valables et déploient leurs effets du point de vue du droit des offres publiques d'acquisition, à condition que les exigences en matière de transparence et d'approbation par les actionnaires de dormakaba Holding AG, y compris l'approbation de la "majorité de la minorité", soient remplies conformément aux explications figurant dans la requête du 13 août 2026, telle que complétée. 2. Il est constaté que les projets de convocation à l'Assemblée Générale de dormakaba Holding AG, des explications y afférentes et de la feuille d'information répondent aux exigences de transparence du droit des offres publiques d'acquisition, à condition que les informations destinées aux actionnaires soient réitérées oralement, sous une forme compréhensible et résumée, lors de l'Assemblée Générale de dormakaba Holding AG. 3. Il est constaté que ni la conclusion de la Transaction, en particulier la conclusion du Contrat de Transaction, du Mankel Relationship Agreement et du Contrat de Modification et de Résiliation relatif au Contrat de Pool, ni la réalisation de la Transaction, en particulier l'exécution des contrats précités, l'adoption des décisions lors de l'Assemblée Générale de dormakaba Holding AG et leur mise en œuvre, ne déclenchent, pour les Actionnaires de la Famille Mankel, l'obligation de présenter une offre aux actionnaires de dormakaba Holding AG au sens de l'art. 135 LIMF. 4. Sur la base des documents soumis à la Commission des OPA, il est constaté que les Actionnaires de la Famille Kaba sont considérés comme des actionnaires minoritaires lors du vote relatif à l'introduction de la disposition d'opting out et que leurs voix doivent, par conséquent, être prises en compte aux fins de déterminer l'approbation de la "majorité de la minorité". 5. Sur la base des documents soumis à la Commission des OPA, il est constaté que les Actionnaires de la Famille Mankel et les Actionnaires de la Famille Kaba n'agissent pas de concert au sens de l'art. 135 al. 1, première phrase, LIMF, en relation avec l'art. 33 OIMF-FINMA. 6. dormakaba Holding AG est tenue de publier une éventuelle prise de position de son conseil d'administration, le dispositif de la présente décision ainsi que la mention de la possibilité pour les actionnaires qualifiés de former opposition, conformément aux art. 6 et 7 OOPA. 7. La présente décision sera publiée sur le site Internet de la Commission des OPA à la suite de la publication effectuée par dormakaba Holding AG conformément au ch. 6 du dispositif. 8. Un émolument de CHF 50'000 est mis solidairement à la charge de dormakaba Holding AG, de Familie Mankel Industriebeteiligungs GmbH + Co. KGaA, de Mankel Family Office GmbH ainsi que des Actionnaires de la Famille Kaba." Opposition (art. 58 de l'Ordonnance sur les OPA; OOPA) Un actionnaire qui prouve détenir une participation d'au moins trois pour cent des droits de vote de dormakaba Holding AG, qu'ils soient exerçables ou non (actionnaire qualifié, art. 56 OOPA), et qui n'a pas participé à la procédure peut former opposition contre la décision de la Commission des OPA. L'opposition doit être déposée auprès de la Commission des OPA dans les cinq jours de bourse suivant la publication de la décision de la Commission des OPA. Elle doit comporter une conclusion, une motivation sommaire ainsi que la preuve de la participation de son auteur conformément à l'art. 56 al. 3 et 4 OOPA (art. 58 al. 3 OOPA).





Decision of the Takeover Board 952/01 dated 31 August 2026 concerning dormakaba Holding AG on the application by dormakaba Holding AG regarding the determination of the validity of an opting-out clause On 31 August 2026, the Takeover Board rendered the following decision2: "1. On the basis of the documents submitted to the Takeover Board, it is determined that the proposed opting out and the corresponding provision in the articles of association to be submitted to the shareholders of dormakaba Holding AG for approval are valid and effective under takeover law, provided that the requirements regarding transparency and the approval of the shareholders of dormakaba Holding AG, including the approval of the "majority of the minority", are met in accordance with the details set out in the application dated 13 August 2026, as supplemented. 2. It is determined that the draft invitation to the General Meeting of dormakaba Holding AG, the related explanatory notes and the draft information brochure satisfy the transparency requirements under takeover law, provided that the information for shareholders is repeated orally in a comprehensible and summarized form at the General Meeting of dormakaba Holding AG. 3. It is determined that neither the entry into the Transaction, in particular the execution of the Transaction Agreement, the Mankel Relationship Agreement and the Amendment and Termination Agreement with respect to the Pool Agreement, nor the consummation of the Transaction, in particular the completion of the aforementioned agreements, the passing of the resolutions at the General Meeting of dormakaba Holding AG and the implementation thereof, triggers a duty on the part of the Mankel Family Shareholders to make an offer in respect of dormakaba Holding AG within the meaning of article 135 FMIA. 4. On the basis of the documents submitted to the Takeover Board, it is determined that the Kaba Family Shareholders are to be regarded as minority shareholders for the purposes of the vote on the introduction of the opting-out provision and that their votes must therefore be included when determining the approval of the "majority of the minority". 5. On the basis of the documents submitted to the Takeover Board, it is determined that the Mankel Family Shareholders and the Kaba Family Shareholders are not acting in concert within the meaning of article 135 para. 1, first sentence, FMIA in conjunction with article 33 FMIO-FINMA. 6. dormakaba Holding AG shall publish the position statement of its board of directors (if any), the operative part of this decision and an indication of the possibility for qualified shareholders to object to this decision in accordance with articles 6 and 7 TOO. 7. This decision will be published on the website of the Takeover Board after dormakaba Holding AG has made the publication provided for in item 6 of this operative part. 8. The fee payable by dormakaba Holding AG, Familie Mankel Industriebeteiligungs GmbH + Co. KGaA, Mankel Family Office GmbH and the Kaba Family Shareholders, with joint and several liability, amounts to CHF 50,000."

Objection (article 58 of the Ordinance of the Takeover Board on Public Takeover Offers; SR 954.195.1) A shareholder with a holding of at least 3% of the voting rights of dormakaba Holding AG, whether exercisable or not (a "qualified shareholder", article 56 TOO), who has not yet participated in the proceedings, may file an objection against the decision of the Takeover Board. The objection must be filed with the Takeover Board within five trading days after the publication of the decision of the Takeover Board. The objection must contain a formal request and a summary of the legal grounds, as well as proof of the holding in accordance with article 56 paras. 3 and 4 TOO (article 58 para. 3 TOO). 1 Traduction française du texte original en allemand. 2 English translation of the original German text. Für weitere Informationen: Investoren und Analysten Medien Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Patrick Lehn Head Investor Relations Press Officer T: +41 44 818 90 28 T: +41 44 818 92 86 swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com Download Bereich Medienmitteilung (PDF) Disclaimer Diese Kommunikation kann zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen enthalten, einschliesslich, aber nicht nur solche, die die Wörter "glaubt", "angenommen", "erwartet" oder Formulierungen ähnlicher Art verwenden. Solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen spiegeln die aktuelle Einschätzung des Unternehmens wider beinhalten Risiken und Unsicherheiten und sind auf der Grundlage von Annahmen und Erwartungen getroffen werden, die das Unternehmen derzeit für angemessen hält, sich jedoch als falsch erweisen können. Diese Aussagen sind mit der gebotenen Vorsicht zu bewerten, da sie naturgemäss bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Unge-wissheiten und anderen Faktoren unterliegen, die ausserhalb der Kontrolle des Unternehmens und des Konzerns liegen, was zu erheblichen Unterschieden führen kann zwischen den tatsächlichen zukünftigen Ergebnissen, der finanziellen Lage, der Entwick-lung oder Leistung des Unternehmens oder des Konzerns einerseits, und denjenigen, die in solchen Aussagen zum Ausdruck ge-bracht oder impliziert werden andererseits. Das Unternehmen übernimmt keine Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussa-gen weiterhin zu melden, zu aktualisieren oder anderweitig zu überprüfen oder sie an neue Informationen oder zukünftige Ereig-nisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen, ausser soweit durch geltendes Recht oder Vorschriften vorgeschrieben. Die vergangene Wertentwicklung ist kein Hinweis auf die zukünftige. Diese Kommunikation stellt weder ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zum Verkauf oder Kauf von Wertpapieren in irgendeiner Rechtsordnung dar. dormakaba, dorma+kaba, Kaba, Dorma, Ilco, LEGIC, Silca, BEST etc. sind geschützte Marken der dormakaba Gruppe. Aufgrund länderspezifischer Beschränkungen oder Marketingüberlegungen sind einige Produkte und Systeme der dormakaba Gruppe möglicherweise nicht in allen Märkten erhältlich.



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