BioVersys AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Basel, Switzerland. September 3, 2026, 7.00am CEST
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that management will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, held on September 14-16, 2026 in New York City, NY.
BioVersys Session
BioVersys On Demand
BioVersys' CEO and CFO will be available for meetings during the conference. Registered attendees can request one-on-one meetings with BioVersys by contacting their representative at H.C. Wainwright.
BioVersys contact
End of Media Release
2392954 03.09.2026 CET/CEST