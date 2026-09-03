BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Conference

BioVersys to present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference



03.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Basel, Switzerland. September 3, 2026, 7.00am CEST

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that management will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, held on September 14-16, 2026 in New York City, NY.

BioVersys Session

Presenter: Hernan Levett, Chief Financial Officer, BioVersys

Date: September 16, 2026, 12.30pm - 1.00pm ET

Location: Kennedy II (4th Floor), Lotte New York Palace, New York City, NY

BioVersys On Demand

Presenter: Dr. Marc Gitzinger, Chief Executive Officer, BioVersys

Date: Live September 11, 2026 at 7.00AM ET; replay available for 90 days

Webcast Link: Accessible on the H.C. Wainwright Platform or on the BioVersys website in the investor section.

BioVersys' CEO and CFO will be available for meetings during the conference. Registered attendees can request one-on-one meetings with BioVersys by contacting their representative at H.C. Wainwright.



About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.

BioVersys contact

Anca Cighi, Head of IR and Communication, Tel. +41 79 949 33 09; Mail: anca.cighi@bioversys.com

For IR: IR@bioversys.com ;Website: www.bioversys.com