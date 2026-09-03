

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto major Ford Motor Co. (F) reported late Wednesday that total vehicle sales in the U.S. for the month of August and year-to-date period declined from last year on lower sales of SUVs and Trucks, despite growth in car sales.



Total vehicle sales were 170,681 units in August, down 10.3 percent from 190,206 units a year ago, according to the automaker's sales data.



Electrified vehicle sales declined significantly, falling 41.5 percent to 17,237 units from 29,444 units a year ago. Electric vehicle sales dropped 79.4 percent to 2,197 units, while hybrid vehicle sales fell 19.9 percent to 15,040 units.



Internal combustion engine vehicles totaled 153,444 units, down 4.6 percent from 160,762 units a year ago.



Among vehicle segments, sport utility vehicles or SUVs declined 23.3 percent to 62,538 units from 81,539 units a year ago. Truck sales remained relatively stable, falling just 0.9 percent to 104,496 units from 105,432 units a year ago. Car sales of Ford Mustang, however, increased 12.7 percent to 3,647 units from 3,235 units a year ago.



Ford brand sales totaled 163,175 units, down 10.3 percent compared with 181,827 units a year ago. Ford brand SUV sales fell 24.8 percent to 55,032 units.



Lincoln brand sales decreased 10.4 percent to 7,506 units from 8,379 units a year ago.



Year-to-date through August, Ford total vehicle sales reached 1.35 million units, down 9.8 percent from 1.49 million units a year ago. Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales declined 32.2 percent to 144,316 units. Internal combustion vehicles totaled 1.20 million units, down 6.0 percent from a year ago.



On the NYSE, Ford shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at $14.14, up 2.17 percent.



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