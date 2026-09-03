NETGEM: Netgem's PLEIO platform selected by VodafoneThree for its Vodafone television and entertainment service.

Press Release

Regulated Information

Netgem's PLEIO platform selected by VodafoneThree for its Vodafone television and entertainment service

Live TV with Freely, streaming content, 150+ additional live channels, an on-demand store and cloud gaming in one interface - built, supplied and operated by Netgem as part of a multi-year agreement

Paris and London, 3rd September 2026, before market opening - Netgem (Euronext Growth Paris - ALNTG), Europe's leading Content-as-a-Service company, today announces that Netgem's PLEIO platform has been selected to supply Vodafone's new branded television and entertainment service in the UK. Netgem has also been appointed to operate the day-to-day operation of the service, including content provision.

A complete entertainment hub - live TV with Freely, streaming apps, and Cloud Gaming

The service brings together live TV, On Demand, streaming content, gaming, music and more in one place. Live and on-demand television from the public service broadcasters is embedded through Freely which is delivered entirely over the internet. Alongside this sits major streaming applications, including more than 150+ extra channels spanning across entertainment, cinema, news, sport, music and children's programming, a premium box office service where new-release films and series are available to buy or rent and a cloud gaming catalogue with more than 300 titles which can be streamed straight to a television with no console required. Every source is indexed into one catalogue, so a single search covers everything and Netgem's AI-powered recommendation engine draws suggestions from the entire hub rather than from one application at a time.

The hub is available on an Android TV OS, and a mobile companion app for iOS and Android turns a phone into a remote control or a gamepad. The app also brings together free programming and entertainment apps, in a single destination, while mirroring the personal recommendations, favourites and gameplay across devices

The service* is available to new and existing customers taking a Vodafone broadband or mobile plan. Vodafone runs on the United Kingdom's biggest mobile network** and is also the UK's the largest full fibre provider***.

Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, VodafoneThree said: "Our Vodafone TV service is bringing all the entertainment families love into one simple experience - live TV with Freely, leading streaming apps, over 150+ extra channels and more than 300 Cloud gaming titles, all delivered through a compact 4K, Dolby - enabled hub. By partnering with Netgem and its PLEIO platform, we're able to bring this complete service together under one roof, giving our customers a smarter, faster and more intuitive way to find and enjoy great entertainment across mobile and broadband."

A single partner across technology, content and operations

Mathias Hautefort, Chief Executive Officer of the Netgem group, said: "From today, the television service of one of Europe's largest operators runs on Netgem's platform PLEIO in the United Kingdom, and is operated by our teams. This is the model - with the WATCH / STREAM /PLAY approach - we have built the company around, and it works at the scale of a leading operator - in Europe and beyond. Bringing platform, content and operations together under a single partner is what allows a service of this scope to launch as one coherent product, and it makes Netgem accountable for the service as a whole rather than for a component of it. I would like to thank Vodafone Management for their trust in Netgem solution and our team."

*****

*Vodafone's entertainment service is available to eligible customers purchasing a qualifying 24-month Vodafone mobile or broadband plan. Third-party content and apps subject to availability and separate terms. Terms apply.

** The biggest network: is based on the total combined number of mobile masts available to our customer base vs competitors. The Nation's Network: means the biggest mobile network infrastructure created by VodafoneThree Holdings Ltd through the merger of Vodafone & Hutchison 3G UK. VodafoneThree has committed to spend £11bn to build world-class nationwide digital infrastructure by 2034.

*** Vodafone is the UK's largest full fibre broadband provider reaching 25.95 million UK homes and premises. Vodafone data sourced by Vodafone network data. Comparative data is independently verified by thinkbroadband.com, results based on availability of CityFibre, Openreach, OFNL, Virgin Media, and Community Fibre as of August 2026.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil / Double Digit

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6 23 31 06 53 Netgem Press Relations

Isabelle Dray / seitosei-Actifin

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 (0)6 63 93 08 15

About Netgem

Netgem is a European technology company specialising in digital content distribution platforms. It develops PLEIO, a turnkey streaming platform for telecom operators (live TV, VOD, FAST channels, cloud gaming, AI-powered aggregation and recommendation), as well as ECLAIR, a suite of services for studios and rights holders - preservation, monetisation, AI-powered localisation. Netgem serves more than 30 telecom operators and over 300 studios and broadcasters. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0004154060 - ticker symbol: ALNTG) and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2ieZMVuZ5yZx3KeZZaXm2NraWtlyGPIbGmbm5ZxYsucm26Vl25laJ2SamlhlWhm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100030-pr-netgem_vodafone_03092026.pdf