ACN Accreditation Validates KnowBe4 as a Trusted Partner for Italy's Public Sector

KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans, today announced it has officially received accreditation from Italy's Agenzia per la Cybersicurezza Nazionale (ACN). The official recognition reinforces KnowBe4's commitment to the Italian market and establishes its compliance with the country's stringent national cybersecurity standards.

The ACN is the Italian National Cybersecurity Authority responsible for the country's cyber protection and resilience. According to the 2025 annual report released by Italy's Polizia Postale e per la Sicurezza Cibernetica, financial crimes, ranging from phishing campaigns targeting individual bank accounts to corporate Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes targeting organizations, made up over 50% of the country's reported cyber incidents throughout the year. In addition to ongoing threats from ransomware and critical infrastructure attacks, the report noted a sharp rise in AI-enabled fraud, specifically the weaponization of deepfakes to impersonate executives and manipulate trusted relationships.

Achieving this accreditation confirms that KnowBe4 SAT, PhishER Plus, Compliance Plus, Security Coach, AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Driven Agents), and the Phish Alert Button meets strict regulatory criteria pertaining to information security management, governance, risk management, and data protection.

As a prerequisite for technology providers seeking to work with public sector organizations, this accreditation officially validates KnowBe4 as a trusted partner for the sector. KnowBe4 is prepared to serve Italian organizations as they strengthen their defenses against evolving cyber threats and prepare for NIS2 compliance.

"This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing Italian organizations with locally recognized, effective cybersecurity solutions. As organizations across Italy integrate digital ecosystems and AI tools into their workflows, securing the entire modern workforce becomes key," said Keith Bird, executive vice president general manager of international at KnowBe4. "Our ongoing investments in localized content and dedicated support underscore our mission: to provide Italian organizations with the tools they need to build resilient cybersecurity cultures and protect critical infrastructure."

With ACN accreditation, KnowBe4 can now support Italian public sector organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and enterprises with training solutions backed by the Italian government.

"The time savings PhishER provides our team is equal to about a month every year," said the security lead from KnowBe4 customer based in Italy.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers the modern workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, email and collaboration security, and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The platform leverages 15 years of behavioral data to combat advanced threats including social engineering, prompt injection, and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defense.

More info at www.knowbe4.com. Follow KnowBe4 on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902312221/en/

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Media Contact:

Ellie Williams

PR Manager, EMEA

pr@knowbe4.com