TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces the completion of the transaction concluded with Galp in December 2025, by which:

TotalEnergies acquires from Galp a 40% operated interest in the PEL83 license, holding the Mopane discovery, and;

Galp acquires from TotalEnergies a 10% participating interest in the PEL56 license, holding the Venus discovery and a 9.39% participating interest in the PEL91 license.

Further to the completion of this transaction, TotalEnergies holds a 40% operated interest in the PEL83 license alongside Galp (40%), Namcor (10%) and Custos (10%), a 35.25% operated interest in the PEL56 license, alongside QatarEnergy (35.25%), Galp (10%), Namcor (10%) and Impact (9.5%), as well as a 33.09% operated interest in PEL91 alongside QatarEnergy (33.03%), Namcor (15%), Impact (9.5%) and Galp (9.39%).

"We would like to thank the Namibian authorities for their swift approval of this strategic transaction with Galp, our new partner in Namibia. TotalEnergies' entry as operator of the giant Mopane discovery marks a key milestone in our journey to establish a major production hub in Namibia," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. "This transaction positions TotalEnergies as the operator of Namibia's two largest oil discoveries and strengthens its position in the Orange Basin, supporting the long-term value creation from prolific licenses. Exploration opportunities are already lining up beyond the Mopane development, which we will start appraising as early as the second half of 2026 aiming at taking the FID of the project in 2028, after a 3 appraisal well campaign."

About TotalEnergies in Namibia

TotalEnergies has been present in Namibia since 1964 and employs around 70 people. TotalEnergies is also the 3rd largest fuel distributor in the country, with 43 service stations. In line with its multi-energy strategy, the Company is looking for local opportunities to develop low carbon projects in the country. The Company operates PEL56, PEL83 PEL91 and is progressing the completion of its entry as operator into PEL104.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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