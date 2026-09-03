New agreement delivers secure, high-performance communications for Foreign Training Voyage VIEX-2026 of the Sailing Training Ship B.A.P "UNIÓN"

SES, a space solutions company, extends its collaboration with the Peruvian Navy (Marina de Guerra del Perú) to deliver sovereign, multi-orbit satellite connectivity combining geostationary (GEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) services, supporting the Navy's coastal bases, aircraft, and vessels operating in the maritime domain of Peru.

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SES Strengthens Peruvian Navy Operations with New Multi-Orbit Satellite Solution. Credit: Peruvian Navy.

SES's managed multi-orbit solution will be available onboard the B.A.P. "UNIÓN", Peru's Sailing Training Ship and a symbol of national diplomacy abroad. Enhanced connectivity onboard the B.A.P. "UNIÓN" supports its role as an international ambassador for Peru, enabling real-time communications during international deployments or circumnavigations.

Through this strategic collaboration, the Peruvian Navy gains enhanced control over its communications infrastructure, including secure encryption and operational management capabilities, reinforcing its technological sovereignty and autonomy. This significantly strengthens the Navy's operational capabilities in key mission areas such as safeguarding the maritime domain and ensuring maritime security.

"This agreement represents a strategic milestone for SES in the region's defense sector and reflects the growing trust between SES and the Peruvian Navy, underscoring our ability to deliver sovereign multi-orbit connectivity solutions tailored to defense requirements," said Ricardo La Guardia, Vice President Americas Fixed Data of SES. "By integrating GEO and LEO capabilities, we are enabling resilient communications that strengthen operational effectiveness and support national security objectives, solidifying SES's role as a strategic partner for defense connectivity in Latin America."

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "supports" and "enabling".

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks relating to satellite destruction, damage, or other failures or degradations in performance; operational and system risks relating to external threats, including sabotage, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters and risks relating to regulatory, spectrum, and international operations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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