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WKN: 928278 | ISIN: FI0009007983 | Ticker-Symbol: S2Y
Frankfurt
03.09.26 | 08:01
5,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4205,68009:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Digia Oyj: Kimmo Kärkkäinen to start as Digia's Chief Financial Officer on 2 November 2026

Digia Plc
Stock exchange release
3 September 2026 at 9:00 am EEST

On 5 August 2026, Digia announced the appointment of Kimmo Kärkkäinen as Chief Financial Officer and a member of Digia's Management Team, with an expected start date no later than February 2027.

Digia confirms that Kimmo Kärkkäinen will start as Chief Financial Officer and a member of Digia's Management Team on 2 November 2026.

Digia's current Chief Financial Officer, Kristiina Simola, will leave her position at the end of October 2026, as announced on 21 April 2026.

Further information:

Timo Levoranta
President & CEO, Digia Plc
Tel.: +358 (0)40 500 2050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
digia.com

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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