Digia Oyj: Kimmo Kärkkäinen to start as Digia's Chief Financial Officer on 2 November 2026

Digia Plc

Stock exchange release

3 September 2026 at 9:00 am EEST

On 5 August 2026, Digia announced the appointment of Kimmo Kärkkäinen as Chief Financial Officer and a member of Digia's Management Team, with an expected start date no later than February 2027.

Digia confirms that Kimmo Kärkkäinen will start as Chief Financial Officer and a member of Digia's Management Team on 2 November 2026.

Digia's current Chief Financial Officer, Kristiina Simola, will leave her position at the end of October 2026, as announced on 21 April 2026.

Further information:

Timo Levoranta

President & CEO, Digia Plc

Tel.: +358 (0)40 500 2050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

digia.com

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).