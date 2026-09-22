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DI

WKN: 928278 | ISIN: FI0009007983 | Ticker-Symbol: S2Y
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 08:01
5,440 Euro
+0,74 % +0,040
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IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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DIGIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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DIGIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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5,1005,34010:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 09:45 Uhr
120 Leser
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Digia Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Digia lowers its 2026 guidance for EBITA operating profit

Digia Plc
Inside information
22 September 2026 at 10:45 am EEST

Digia revises its previously published guidance for EBITA operating profit. The guidance for net sales remains unchanged.

In its financial statements bulletin published on February 5, 2026, the company estimated that net sales would grow and EBITA operating profit would remain at the same level as or increase from 2025.

Digia's profitability in 2026 is affected by uncertainty in the operating environment and previously reported challenges in certain projects. Customers remained cautious about investments during the third quarter. At the same time, Digia has decided to continue investing in the renewal of its operations and services in line with its strategy. These investments lay the foundation for sustainable growth, improve scalability and strengthen the company's long-term competitiveness.

These factors affect Digia's net sales and operating profit for the current year. The company maintains its net sales guidance. Digia expects EBITA operating profit to strengthen during the second half of the year, but estimates that the full-year EBITA operating profit will remain below the 2025 level.

New guidance for 2026:

Digia's net sales will grow (EUR 217.0 million in 2025), and EBITA operating profit (EUR 21.3 million in 2025) will be lower than in 2025.

Previous guidance for 2026, published on February 5, 2026:

Digia's net sales will grow (EUR 217.0 million in 2025), and EBITA operating profit (EUR 21.3 million in 2025) will remain at the same level as or increase from 2025.

Further information:

Timo Levoranta
CEO, Digia Plc
tel. +358 40 500 2050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
digia.com

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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