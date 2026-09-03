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WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Stuttgart
03.09.26 | 09:31
0,621 Euro
+3,16 % +0,019
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6210,62309:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2026

In August 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 611,913 passengers, representing a 2.8% increase compared to August 2025. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.2% to 20,722 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.3% to 83,282 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for August 2026 were as follows:

August 2026August 2025Change
Passengers611,913595,5292.8%
Estonia - Finland410,359401,8182.1%
Finland - Sweden143,062132,2858.1%
Estonia - Sweden58,49261,426-4.8%
Cargo Units20,72219,5186.2%
Estonia - Finland16,39514,23915.1%
Finland - Sweden3,1712,56923.4%
Estonia - Sweden1,1562,710-57.3%
Passenger Vehicles83,28283,569-0.3%
Estonia - Finland69,29870,093-1.1%
Finland - Sweden9,5518,44713.1%
Estonia - Sweden4,4335,029-11.9%

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The August results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The August results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The August results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferries Baltic Queen and Romantika on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, with Romantika operating on the route for 3 days. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route have been suspended until further notice.

OTHER EVENTS
In August, the charter agreement for the cruise ferry Galaxy I was extended until April 2027. The agreement includes an option to further extend the charter period.

The cruise ferry Galaxy I was chartered out in September 2022 to Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 5615 7170

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.