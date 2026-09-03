AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2026

In August 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 611,913 passengers, representing a 2.8% increase compared to August 2025. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.2% to 20,722 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.3% to 83,282 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for August 2026 were as follows:

August 2026 August 2025 Change Passengers 611,913 595,529 2.8% Estonia - Finland 410,359 401,818 2.1% Finland - Sweden 143,062 132,285 8.1% Estonia - Sweden 58,492 61,426 -4.8% Cargo Units 20,722 19,518 6.2% Estonia - Finland 16,395 14,239 15.1% Finland - Sweden 3,171 2,569 23.4% Estonia - Sweden 1,156 2,710 -57.3% Passenger Vehicles 83,282 83,569 -0.3% Estonia - Finland 69,298 70,093 -1.1% Finland - Sweden 9,551 8,447 13.1% Estonia - Sweden 4,433 5,029 -11.9%

ESTONIA - FINLAND

The August results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The August results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA - SWEDEN

The August results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferries Baltic Queen and Romantika on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, with Romantika operating on the route for 3 days. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route have been suspended until further notice.

OTHER EVENTS

In August, the charter agreement for the cruise ferry Galaxy I was extended until April 2027. The agreement includes an option to further extend the charter period.

The cruise ferry Galaxy I was chartered out in September 2022 to Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 5615 7170