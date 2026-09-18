Changes in AS Tallink Grupp's loan obligations

AS Tallink Grupp has amended and restated the EUR 298 million loan agreement from December 2023. The final maturity of the Euribor based floating interest rate loan was extended by 2 years with two further extension possibilities, each by one year. Current outstanding balance of the loan is EUR 169.4 million.

The financing is arranged by Nordea Bank ABP NUF, Danske Bank A/S, KfW IPEX Bank GmbH, AS Swedbank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. Nordea Bank ABP NUF acted as a Coordinator.

As a result of the amended and restated loan agreement the company's refinancing risk decreases.

The new loan is guaranteed by the subsidiaries of AS Tallink Grupp, Tallink High Speed Line Ltd, Tallink Fast Ltd, Tallink Sea Line Ltd, Tallink Victory Line Ltd, Tallink Ltd, Tallink Autoexpress Ltd and Tallinn Swedish Line Ltd. The loan is secured by the mortgages on the ships belonging to these subsidiaries.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 5615 7170